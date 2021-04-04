Iowa Mourns: A POW, Mike Kurylo learned WWII was over when an American plane landed at his work camp. He died of COVID-19.

When World War II broke out, Mike and his family were relocated by Nazi forces to a German labor farm, where they were forced to work alongside Allied POWs. A child, Mike would sometimes play with “unexploded ordnance in the woods nearby,” according to his obituary.

Mike and the others learned the war was over when an American pilot landed on the farm and told them they were being liberated, his obituary read. Rather than return to Communist rule in Ukraine, Mike’s family lived in a displaced-persons camp for several years after the war.

Finally finding sponsors in the United States, the family settled in Muscatine, where Mike met and married his high school sweetheart, Mary. Together, they raised seven children, four girls and three boys. A dutiful dad, he recorded his kids’ concerts and coached their soccer teams.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as a young man, during which he became a naturalized citizen. He then worked as a machine operator at the Caterpillar plant in Mount Joy, until it closed in 1980, when the farm crisis hit the Quad-Cities.

For the next three decades, he worked as a driver and security guard, among other jobs.