IOWA MOURNS: After 3 decades in education, Iowa woman focused her attention on voting rights

An English teacher and, later, school administrator, Janice McNelly spent much of her life as an early riser. But her deep love for a good mystery often kept her up until the wee hours of the morning.

Even after grading an 8-inch-thick stack of papers late into the night, sleep was of no consequence when she could get lost in the worlds of Robert Ludlum, Tom Clancy, Stephen King and the other greats stacked up around her home. But she didn’t just enjoy reading: She analyzed, studied and wrote so much that by the time she ended her three-decade-long career, Janice had racked up some 150 continuing education credits, most in composition and literature.

And Janice used all that knowledge she spent years collecting to animate her classroom, creating young readers who no doubt blew through bedtime, flashlight in hand, getting lost in their own worlds.

“She just lived her life for others,” said her son, Trent McNelly. “She was not a selfish person, and whenever she could, she gave her time and money so that others would benefit.”

Janice died of COVID-19 at age 79 on May 8 in Cedar Falls. Battling Alzheimer’s disease for eight years, Janice lived in a care home where an outbreak struck quickly, Trent said.