Iowa Mourns: With 250 toy tractors and 3,000 marbles, man was a collector extraordinaire

As a teenager, Marvin Clark met his sister, Mildred, at the bottom of their school’s front steps every morning.

Mildred had survived polio, but her legs were too weak for the climb. So Marvin was always there, without complaint, arms ready to ensure she could learn just like the other kids.

For those who knew Marvin, this early act of service for another illustrates the life he lived, a life full of caring for his fellow man.

“I think he taught us a lot about how to treat other people…,” his son Dean said. “He was just generally a very kind man.”

After 84 years of kindnesses small and large, Marvin died of COVID-19 on Aug. 6 when the pandemic hit his nursing home in Oakland.

A southwestern Iowa native, Marvin attended Oakland High School, where he met his future wife, Carolyn, at a local basketball game. Carolyn had fallen on some icy ground, she said, when Marvin appeared, arms ready to help her up.

After a few years of courtship, the pair married. Less than 10 days after their nuptials, Marvin, who had been drafted into the Army, moved to a posting in Germany. Carolyn later followed her husband to his second station in California, and they returned to Iowa when he was discharged.