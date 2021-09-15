Iowa posts 64 more COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to rise

DES MOINES (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases in Iowa in the past seven days surged 51% compared to the previous week, and new COVID-19 hospital admissions also increased along with the number of patients requiring intensive care, the state Department of Public Health reported Wednesday.

The health department reported 11,588 new positive cases in the past seven days. There were another 64 deaths, more than double the 30 reported in the previous week. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa increased to 6,401.

Iowa’s seven-day moving average of cases is at 1,487 new cases per day, a level not seen since the middle of last January, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Patients newly admitted with the virus in the past 24 hours jumped to 95, a 23% increase over the 77 newly admitted in the previous week report.

The 14-day rolling total of people in intensive care reached 2,107, the most since last Christmas. About 87% of ICU patients were not fully vaccinated.

Long term care center outbreaks increased to 23 from 20 reported a week ago.