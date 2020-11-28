Iowa reports 37 virus deaths; new cases per capita 4th in US

DES MOINES — Iowa on Friday reported that 37 people died of the coronavirus in the past day.

The state Department of Public Health said the additional deaths bring the total who have died of COVID-19 in Iowa to 2,349.

In the past 24 hours as of Friday morning, there were 1,266 new confirmed cases.

Iowa has long had some of the nation’s highest coronavirus infection rates, but in the past week its numbers have improved slightly. The state now has the nation’s fourth-highest number of new cases per capita in the last 14 days.

In the last week, one in every 145 people in Iowa was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Long-term care facilities have been particularly hard hit, with cases in them accounting for more than 1,000 of the state’s deaths.

Health department data also shows fewer Iowa counties are reporting a 14-day positivity rate greater than 15%. There are now 88 counties with a rate at 15% or higher, down from 91 the day before. Schools in those counties can apply for a waiver to provide 100% distance instruction.