Iowa seeing thousands more vaccinated despite weather

DES MOINES — Iowa continued to see thousands of people vaccinated this week, despite a weather system that brought snow and frigid temperatures to the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that more than 245,800 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state’s online virus-tracking dashboard showed nearly 330,000 people had been confirmed positive in the state.

More than 125,500 people had received both vaccine doses in Iowa as of Tuesday.

Locally, 5,743 Pottawattamie County residents have received the first dose, while 2,889 have completed the series. County providers have administered 8,397 first doses and 5,690 second doses.

Pottawattamie County currently has 715 active positive cases, with 9,614 total cases out of 43,735 individuals tested, with 8,899 recoveries. There have been 140 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate fell to 8.6% on Tuesday.

Statewide, 26 additional COVID-19 deaths were listed on Tuesday. There have been 5,263 COVID-19 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic last year, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.