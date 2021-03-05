Iowa to open vaccine availability to residents 64 and younger with medical conditions starting Monday

That said, the state cautioned that because vaccine production has not fully met the demand for vaccine, Iowans will need to remain patient as vaccine production increases. The White House announced this week that by the end of May, there will be enough vaccine for anyone over the age of 16 who chooses to receive one.

Also, starting on Tuesday, the 211 Call Center will be able to assist Iowans age 65 and older who need assistance scheduling an appointment and don’t have access to the technology to do so.

The state said “it’s critical to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Vaccinated Iowans should continue these precautions as we are still learning whether getting a vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people, even if you don’t get sick yourself.”

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, there are currently 1,492 active positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 10,806 cases out of 103,813 tests and 9,314 recoveries. The county’s 14-day positivity rate on Thursday was 5%.

There have been 146 deaths.

Recommended precautions:

Wear a mask or face covering

Practice social distancing with those outside your household

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible.

