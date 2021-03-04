Iowa to open vaccine availability to residents 64 and younger with medical conditions starting Monday

Iowa residents 64 and younger with medical conditions will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said providers can begin vaccinating those in that age group with medical conditions that are or may be an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 starting Monday.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said the county plans to open up its registration site for that population early next week, with clinics planned later in the week. The website is pottcounty-ia.gov/vaccinate.
"It also opens them up to go to pharmacies," Wyant said of the 64 and younger with medical conditions group.
The state directed residents to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for those conditions with an increased risk, which include:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity
- Severe Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
And the CDC said conditions that might be at an increased risk include:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
The state said its announcement comes as several Iowa counties have reported they are nearing completion for vaccinating previous priority population groups. Some counties and vaccine providers will remain focused on previous priority populations until they are closer to completion.
According to Wyant: Pottawattamie County is working through phase 1B populations with efficiency. Vaccinations of food processing plant employees are expected to be complete on Monday, while the county continues to work through the 65 and older population. The county has also vaccinated school employee and law enforcement officers who want the vaccine, while also getting to corrections officers. County employees and employees of Council Bluffs and other towns in the county have also started receiving vaccine. The court system will be completed by the end of the weekend.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health data at coronavirus.iowa.gov, 7,720 county residents have received the first dose of vaccine, while 4,429 have completed the series. Those numbers do not include all of the roughly 1,600 shots administered Thursday to residents 65 and older and meat processing plant workers at a county clinic.
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two shots, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one shot.
"We're going to do our best to keep offering availability to the 65 and older population," Wyant said. "And then we'll open it up to those with pre-existing medical conditions.
Local pharmacies have received Pfizer-BioNTech doses leftover from the long-term care facility effort, while local Hy-Vees have received 1,170 doses through the federal pharmacy program.
"Things have been going really well. It's all a credit to the staff we have (at clinics), the volunteer groups," Wyant said. "All of them have really pull it together and make it a success."
County and City of Council Bluffs employees have assisted at clinics as well.
"Within the next few weeks people are going to see a huge change in that the vaccine is widely available," Wyant said. "They're going to keep opening up to more and more."
That said, the state cautioned that because vaccine production has not fully met the demand for vaccine, Iowans will need to remain patient as vaccine production increases. The White House announced this week that by the end of May, there will be enough vaccine for anyone over the age of 16 who chooses to receive one.
Also, starting on Tuesday, the 211 Call Center will be able to assist Iowans age 65 and older who need assistance scheduling an appointment and don’t have access to the technology to do so.
The state said "it’s critical to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Vaccinated Iowans should continue these precautions as we are still learning whether getting a vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people, even if you don’t get sick yourself."
According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, there are currently 1,492 active positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 10,806 cases out of 103,813 tests and 9,314 recoveries. The county's 14-day positivity rate on Thursday was 5%.
There have been 146 deaths.
Precautions:
- Wear a mask or face covering
- Practice social distancing with those outside your household
- Clean your hands frequently with soap and water
- Stay home if you feel sick
- Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19
- Get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible