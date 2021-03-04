Iowa to open vaccine availability to residents 64 and younger with medical conditions starting Monday

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data at coronavirus.iowa.gov, 7,720 county residents have received the first dose of vaccine, while 4,429 have completed the series. Those numbers do not include all of the roughly 1,600 shots administered Thursday to residents 65 and older and meat processing plant workers at a county clinic.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two shots, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one shot.

"We're going to do our best to keep offering availability to the 65 and older population," Wyant said. "And then we'll open it up to those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Local pharmacies have received Pfizer-BioNTech doses leftover from the long-term care facility effort, while local Hy-Vees have received 1,170 doses through the federal pharmacy program.

"Things have been going really well. It's all a credit to the staff we have (at clinics), the volunteer groups," Wyant said. "All of them have really pull it together and make it a success."

County and City of Council Bluffs employees have assisted at clinics as well.