Iowa unemployment rate drops to 8%

The unemployment rate for the county in May — the most recent month available for county data, according to the Iowa Workforce Development website — was 9.9%. The rate was 10.8% in April and 3.1% in March.

According to the Iowa Workforce Development:

Total non-farm employment grew by 50,200 jobs in June, helping erase some of layoffs caused by efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“While this gain is tremendous, the state still has much ground to make up to return to pre-quarantine levels. Furthermore, not all segments of the economy are truly open and operating as usual,” the department said.

Most segments of the state’s economy advanced in June. Private industries were fueled by services and added 43,500 jobs and government gained 6,700 jobs at the state level. Overall, Iowa trails last June’s mark by 117,700 jobs (-7.4%). Almost a third of these annual losses are within the leisure and hospitality sector (30.8%).

Accommodations and food services took a step towards normalcy in June with 18,800 jobs increased versus May.

