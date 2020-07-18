Iowa unemployment rate drops to 8%

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 8% in June, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
The state’s jobless rate was 2.7% a year ago, but ballooned amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 11.1% in June.
“The decline in the unemployment rate by 2 percentage points in June is welcome news after several months of historically high rates of unemployment. Moving out of double-digit unemployment is a tremendously positive good sign for our economic recovery as businesses reopen and Iowans return to work,” Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said in a release.
Townsend said Iowa employers are hiring, noting there are more than 50,000 job postings at IowaWORKS.gov.
The department also has guidance for a safe work environment at iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/COVID-19.
The number of unemployed Iowans declined to 131,200 in June from 173,000 in May, the department said. The current estimate is 84,000 higher than the year ago level of 47,200.
The total number of working Iowans dropped to 1,508,300 in June. That number is 12,900 less than May and 179,800 lower than one year ago.
In Pottawattamie County, there were 142 initial claims and 2,783 continuing claims for unemployment insurance.
The unemployment rate for the county in May — the most recent month available for county data, according to the Iowa Workforce Development website — was 9.9%. The rate was 10.8% in April and 3.1% in March.
According to the Iowa Workforce Development:
Total non-farm employment grew by 50,200 jobs in June, helping erase some of layoffs caused by efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
“While this gain is tremendous, the state still has much ground to make up to return to pre-quarantine levels. Furthermore, not all segments of the economy are truly open and operating as usual,” the department said.
Most segments of the state’s economy advanced in June. Private industries were fueled by services and added 43,500 jobs and government gained 6,700 jobs at the state level. Overall, Iowa trails last June’s mark by 117,700 jobs (-7.4%). Almost a third of these annual losses are within the leisure and hospitality sector (30.8%).
Accommodations and food services took a step towards normalcy in June with 18,800 jobs increased versus May.
