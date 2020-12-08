Iowa virus death toll remains high with 35 more added

DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa posted another 35 deaths from coronavirus Monday, continuing the high level of deaths related to the pandemic.
The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 29 deaths per day on Nov. 22 to 45 deaths per day on Sunday, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
Among COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend was that of Larry Donell Whaley, 64, an Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate with underlying medical conditions who died at a hospital on Saturday. He had been sentenced in 2018 to 50 years for second-degree murder.
The state’s total death count at 2,717 is the 28th highest in the country and the 20th highest per capita at 85 deaths per 100,000 people, Johns Hopkins data shows.
State health officials reported on Monday 912 new cases in the previous 24 hours. State data indicates new case trends have slowed with the average number of daily new cases decreasing by nearly 37% in the past two weeks. Although slowing, the virus spread remains high in Iowa. There were 1,083 new cases per 100,000 people in Iowa over the past two weeks, which ranks 16th in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 195 people in Iowa tested positive in the past week.
There have been 82 COVID-19 deaths in Pottawattamie County.
The county was at 7,540 cases per 100,000 on Monday. There were 7,052 total cases in the county, out of 36,340 people tested, with 4,263 recoveries, according to state data. The count’s 14-day positivity rate was 19.9%.
State data also shows positive trends with fewer hospitalized patients at 898 on Monday and fewer people admitted in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 information and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Support Local Journalism
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, 3236 Nebraska Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.