Iowa Western offers $100 incentive for students to get vaccinated

Iowa Western Community College is offering students a $100 incentive if they get vaccinated against COVID-19.
If a student receives the vaccination on campus, it is recorded immediately. If they get it somewhere else, they need to provide proof of vaccination, President Dan Kinney said on Monday. Then the $100 will be applied to their account.
“The age group we’re working with doesn’t think they’re ever going to get (COVID-19),” he said. “Money motivates kids. We felt this would be a good incentive that would help kids decide yes or no. I think it has drawn some students to doing it.”
Pottawattamie County Public Health has held two vaccination clinics at Iowa Western this fall, said Kim Henry, vice president of student services. There were 80 people at the first one and 20 to 30 at the second, she said.
To be clear, the college is not requiring students to be vaccinated — nor is it mandating that they wear face masks — but it is strongly encouraging both, Kinney said.
Connie Hornbeck, president of the college’s Board of Trustees, said she thinks the incentive is a good idea. With faculty and staff from older generations mingling with students from a younger generation, it could reduce the chance of transmission of the coronavirus from student to teacher, as well as student to student.
The administrative cabinet is working on an incentive for staff, said Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance.
Just like last year, space has been set aside in college housing facilities for students who need to quarantine, Kinney said.
Some students — athletes, resident assistants, etc. — have been on campus since the beginning of August, and there has been an uptick in cases, Holtz said.
Students are asked to maintain a distance of at least 3 feet from others throughout the campus, according to Iowa Western’s website. Face coverings are recommended for individuals who have not been vaccinated.
Everyone is asked to stay home if they are feeling sick, have been exposed to COVID-19 or have a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, sore throat, cough or shortness of breath, the website states. Individuals with any of these symptoms should contact their physician for guidance and should not return to campus for 10 days (and then only if they no longer have symptoms).
Those who have been feeling ill, have tested positive or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive should submit a COVID-19 form to notify Iowa Western. Hand sanitizer is available at all building entrances.
In other business, the Board of Trustees approved a calendar for 2021-22 that will return the academic year to its traditional shape. It includes a spring break and two full weeks off for winter break.