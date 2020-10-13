Iowa Western reports 13 new COVID-19 cases; Iowa surpasses 100,000 cases

Iowa Western Community College’s COVID-19 numbers edged up slightly again for the reporting period of Oct. 4-10.

There were 11 new cases among students -- down one from the previous week -- and six recoveries, with 17 active cases, according to Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations.

Among staff members, there were again two newly reported cases, zero recoveries and four active cases.

Iowa surpasses 100,000 positive cases

Iowa surpassed 100,000 in overall positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the state and country.

Iowa was at 100,183 cases out of 865,197 tests at 3 p.m. Monday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The state's overall positivity rate was 11.6%.

The state reported 4,081 new cases and 21,901 new tests over a 72-hour period from 3 p.m. on Friday. Over that time, there were 34 new deaths (for a total of 1,471) and 1,469 new recoveries (for a total of 76,582), according to state data.

Pottawattamie County was at 2,658 cases out of 23,818 tests at 3 p.m. Monday, an increase of 148 cases and 590 tests over 72 hours.