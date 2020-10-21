Iowa Western reports 14 new COVID-19 cases among students

Iowa Western Community College had more new cases of COVID-19 reported during the period of Oct. 11-17, but active cases were down among students.

Iowa Western had 14 new cases of COVID-19 among students for the week, compared with 11 during the period of Oct. 4-10, according to Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations. There were 15 recoveries, leaving 11 active cases, down from 17 the previous week.

The college had seven newly reported cases among staff members, compared with two the previous week, and two recoveries, Kohler said, leaving nine active cases — up from four the week before.

There were 19 new cases over a 24-hour period in Pottawattamie County, according to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. There were 2,967 cases out of 25,310 tests at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. There were 2,185 recoveries in the county. There have been 44 COVID-19 deaths.

The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate dipped slightly to 13.3%.

Mills County Public Health reported 45 new cases for the week ending Monday. The county has 337 cases out of 4,372 tests on Tuesday, according to the state, with 175 recoveries and one death. Mills County’s 14-day rate was 9.9% on Tuesday.