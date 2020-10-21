Iowa Western reports 14 new COVID-19 cases among students

Iowa Western Community College had more new cases of COVID-19 reported during the period of Oct. 11-17, but active cases were down among students.
Iowa Western had 14 new cases of COVID-19 among students for the week, compared with 11 during the period of Oct. 4-10, according to Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations. There were 15 recoveries, leaving 11 active cases, down from 17 the previous week.
The college had seven newly reported cases among staff members, compared with two the previous week, and two recoveries, Kohler said, leaving nine active cases — up from four the week before.
There were 19 new cases over a 24-hour period in Pottawattamie County, according to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. There were 2,967 cases out of 25,310 tests at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. There were 2,185 recoveries in the county. There have been 44 COVID-19 deaths.
The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate dipped slightly to 13.3%.
Mills County Public Health reported 45 new cases for the week ending Monday. The county has 337 cases out of 4,372 tests on Tuesday, according to the state, with 175 recoveries and one death. Mills County’s 14-day rate was 9.9% on Tuesday.
COVID-19 information and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Public health officials recommend:
• Wear face coverings, especially when 6 feet of distance is not possible.
• Avoid large gatherings.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
