Iowa Western reports handful of new COVID-19 cases; Iowa courts decline to halt state push for in-class learning

The Iowa Department of Education denied the district’s request to hold online only classes. Polk County on Tuesday had a 9% coronavirus positivity rate.

Even as Judge Jeffrey Farrell credited the Des Moines district for its use of various factors to determine health risks rather than “the simplistic model used by state education officials,” he wrote that school districts can’t reverse orders by the Department of Education “because it disregarded the facts.”

“School districts are a creation of state law and have no rights beyond those given by the legislature,” he wrote.

The Des Moines district is Iowa’s largest, with more than 33,000 students and nearly 5,000 teachers and staff.

The legislature and Reynolds have made a judgment call that the benefits of sending children back to school outweigh the increased risk of illness and death, Farrell said.

Farrell credited the school board and officials with diligently trying to protect employees and students while advancing children learning and concluded the district has shown irreparable harm by the state policy.