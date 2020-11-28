Iowans’ movement down during pandemic overall, but up lately as virus surges

DES MOINES — Iowans have, for the most part, been traveling less throughout the COVID-19 pandemic than they did at the same time last year, multiple data sources show.

However, Iowans have been much more mobile recently, even while the virus has been spreading worse than it has at any point during the pandemic, the data shows.

Over the course of the pandemic — from March 13 to Nov. 19 — travel on Iowa roads decreased nearly 20% over the same dates the previous year, according to data compiled by the state transportation department.

However, travel on Iowa roads dropped by nearly 60% in early April, during the early stages of the pandemic.

More recently, over the most recent week that data was available, travel on Iowa roads is down just 17%, according to state data.

That is while in Iowa over just the past month the 14-day average number of new cases has quadrupled, the number of daily hospitalizations has tripled, and the 14-day average of new deaths has doubled.

In other words, Iowans are traveling more recently — when compared to the same time the previous year — than they did during the early stages of the pandemic, even though COVID-19 has been spreading throughout the state recently at rates never before seen.