Jacobsen stumps for bill to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Iowa Reps. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, and Mark Cisneros, R-Muscatine, are promoting a bill that would ban employers from requiring workers to receive COVID-19 or other vaccinations and ban discriminating against employees, job candidates or customers based on their vaccination status.

The bill would also bar businesses from requiring face coverings.

Republican party leadership has said they want to see how mandates play out in the courts before moving forward.

The two lawmakers plan to introduce the bill when the Iowa Legislature convenes on Jan. 10.

Jacobsen visited The Daily Nonpareil Tuesday morning with a group of people who support the bill.

“It embraces the standards we’ve had going back to the Nuremberg code in the 1940s,” Jacobsen said, highlighting the prohibition on people being coerced into receiving medical treatment or being treated without their informed consent.

“What we’re saying with employer mandates is, they’re using this as a one-size-fits-all,” he said. “One size does not fit all.”

Jacobsen characterized vaccine mandates as a form of discrimination or even enslavement.

“If we’re working for an employer that has control over our bodies, that’s no longer an employer-employee relationship,” he said. “It’s slavery.”

Some people are being denied medical or religious exemptions to vaccination mandates, he said.

While Jacobsen sees federal action to require vaccination mandates for large employers as government overreach, others may feel that a state government law that interferes with people doing business in Iowa is government overreach.

If approved, the bill would prohibit a person or business from inquiring about or maintaining records of an individual’s medical treatment status (including vaccinations), except for the purpose of providing treatment and care to that individual, according to a press release distributed by Jacobsen and Cisneros.

It would also make it unlawful for someone, based on their vaccination status, to be:

• Fired (or not hired)

• Provided incentives or disincentives

• Segregated from others or discriminated against

• Denied goods or services

Businesses that do not comply could lose their license, permit or other state authorization that permits them to conduct their business within the state, Jacobsen’s press release states. The bill would make employers liable for any adverse reactions, injury, disability or death that occurs as a result of the mandated vaccination.

In response to a question, Jacobsen said he still considers himself a pro-business Republican.

Eileen Smith, who supports the bill, was among a group that spoke to the Nonpareil with Jacobsen. She said her daughter had developed a bleeding problem after receiving one of the vaccines. Several people said the COVID-19 vaccines were being pushed, but drugs available to treat the infection were not being utilized.

“They arm-wrestle you to get the vaccine, but when you get sick, they won’t help you,” Smith said.

Jim Koch said he had gotten COVID-19, and his doctor prescribed treatment with ivermectin. One pharmacist wouldn’t fill the prescription, but he did find a pharmacy that would.

“I came out of it great,” he said. “Ivermectin worked.”

Jacobsen said Big Pharma had too much influence on government guidelines and recommendations.

“You’ve got these corporate moguls running health care,” he said. “This is about money and about suppressing medical science.”

Ivermectin tablets are approved in specific doses by the FDA to treat some parasites, and there are topical formulations for treating head lice and skin conditions such as rosacea, according to an FDA statement. Both the FDA and Merck, which manufactures the ivermectin drug Stromectol, say there is not enough evidence that ivermectin is safe and effective against COVID-19, although there are multiple trials seeking to determine whether it is.

“We do not believe the data available support the safety and efficacy of ivermectin beyond the doses and populations indicated in the regulatory agency-approved prescribing information,” Merck said in a statement on its website.

Acknowledging the growing off-label use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19, the FDA said, “If your health care provider prescribes ivermectin, have it filled by a legitimate source (pharmacy) and take exactly as prescribed.”

The agency warns people never to take a larger dose or use any medication intended for animals.

The legislators' proposal raises many questions about how it would apply to different kinds of employers; whether it would be used as a premise to seek abolishment of all vaccine mandates, including those that have been in place for generations for schoolchildren; etc.

“Health and safety has consistently fallen under state purview to address,” Cisneros said in the press release. "We don’t need to wait for any more court rulings, because by law, that power is given to the local elected officials of the Iowa Legislature. I look forward to working with my colleagues to get these necessary protections in Iowa law.”

The bill is supported by Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who chairs the House committee on state government.

“We’re certainly not anti-vax. We’re just for medical freedom,” Jacobsen said during a news conference at the Iowa Capitol.

Kaufmann presented the proposal in a similar light. He said he believes Iowans should be free to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they choose, but said Iowans should not be required to get it.

“We are pushing medical freedom,” Kaufmann said. “That’s what the crux of the bill is. … Hopefully this thing can become law.”

Infectious disease and public health experts have said the COVID-19 vaccines are the best tool to reducing the impact of the pandemic, which is nearing its two-year anniversary in Iowa. Some businesses --- particularly in the health care industry, like hospitals --- are already requiring their workers to receive the virus vaccine.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and other GOP legislative leaders, who have agenda-setting majorities in the Iowa Legislature, said earlier Tuesday that they believe it is prudent to await court decisions on several challenges to federal vaccine mandates before state lawmakers begin pursuing state-level legislation.

Reynolds, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, and Senate Majority Whip Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, discussed potential vaccine mandate legislation at a legislative preview forum hosted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association.

“I think we need to wait,” Reynolds said.

Jacobsen said he believes that time will arrive sooner than later anyway, that the courts will soon rule on those federal mandates.

The mandates proposed by Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration, which are being challenged in the courts, would require all health care workers, all federal contractors and all workers at businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or else be tested regularly.

Jacobsen said his proposed legislation would not impact schools, which he said would still be allowed to require some vaccinations as they do already for young students.

-- Erin Murphy of the Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed.

