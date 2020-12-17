January, the month that started it all

In January, the Trump administration announced that it would prohibit e-cigarette flavors including fruit, candy, mint and dessert — most commonly used by high school and middle school students — to help stop teen vaping.
The Council Bluffs Police Department discovered 1,500 pounds of marijuana after pulling over Dimitry Borisov in a Penske box truck for speeding on eastbound Interstate 80. It was estimated to be worth $4.5 million street value.
Nebraska Furniture Mart in Omaha announced “The Anthem” contest to find someone to create a new theme song for the store.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Tennessee state Sen. Raumesh Akbari and Florida state Rep. Shevrin Jones visited Council Bluffs to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Preliminary plans for Interstate 29/80 Industrial Park were approved. The park would be on a 26-acre tract on 192nd Street.
Eight robotics teams from Council Bluffs competed in a tournament at Thomas Jefferson High School. Four teams from T.J advanced to the elimination bracket and one qualified for a competition in Virginia.
Two Thomas Jefferson High School seniors won full ride scholarships — Cynthia Salinas-Cappellano and Haily Collins were awarded College Match scholarships from QuestBridge to Emory University and Grinnell College, respectively.
Former Iowa Western Community College President Dan Kinney, announced his plans to retire come August, but would stay longer if need be. Kinney spent 25 ½ years at IWCC.
Group founder of the Lewis Township Fire & Rescue, Dave Nelson, retired after 50 years of service.
The trial date for April Montello-Roberts was scheduled to begin on Feb. 18. Roberts was being held on a $2.2 million bond at the Pottawattamie County Jail on charges of two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in connection with the killings, plus two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer. She was suspected of being an accomplice in the deaths of Jerrot Clark, 52, and Steven Carlson, 51.
Pottawattamie County Communication Foundation Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa received a $100,000 donation from the Banks family of Glenwood. The fund aims to support women in the region through programming designed to improve quality of life and well-being.
Dustin Shawn Morrison of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison after being found with 3 pounds of methamphetamine.
The U.S and China reached a trade deal that would ease tensions between the world’s two biggest economies, offer massive export opportunities for U.S. farms and factories and promise to do more to protect American trade secrets.
Larry Winum, Jerry Mathiasen, Martha Bruckner and Marie Knedler were announced to be honored at the 2020 Mercy Heritage Awards. The awards recognize individuals from southwest Iowa for their professional and personal contributions to the community.
Human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus had been confirmed by the Chinese government.
Lewis Central won its fifth straight Council Bluffs Wrestling Duals title.
Thanks to freezing temps causing Lake Manawa to freeze over, the Council Bluffs Fire Department was able to conduct ice rescue training.
Micah House in Council Bluffs was awarded a $7,500 grant from the Pacific Life Foundation to further the organization’s work supporting children, families and women experiencing homelessness.
Loessfest at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park was canceled for the second time due to the damage caused by the flooding in 2019.
