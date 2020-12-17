January, the month that started it all

Former Iowa Western Community College President Dan Kinney, announced his plans to retire come August, but would stay longer if need be. Kinney spent 25 ½ years at IWCC.

Group founder of the Lewis Township Fire & Rescue, Dave Nelson, retired after 50 years of service.

The trial date for April Montello-Roberts was scheduled to begin on Feb. 18. Roberts was being held on a $2.2 million bond at the Pottawattamie County Jail on charges of two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in connection with the killings, plus two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer. She was suspected of being an accomplice in the deaths of Jerrot Clark, 52, and Steven Carlson, 51.

Pottawattamie County Communication Foundation Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa received a $100,000 donation from the Banks family of Glenwood. The fund aims to support women in the region through programming designed to improve quality of life and well-being.

Dustin Shawn Morrison of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison after being found with 3 pounds of methamphetamine.