Jennie Ed, CHI Mercy collaborate to receive COVID grant dollars

The health care facilities unifying and determining their own and collective needs to best support those suffering from the coronavirus has made a difference as they wade through the different phases of the pandemic, Dostal said.

“What’s so unique with the situation between Jennie Ed and Mercy is that they are in constant collaboration and communication with one another,” Dostal said during an interview with the Nonpareil. “So serving the needs of the community around this significant issue has been so difficult, but has really helped the community elevate to a level that I don’t think we’ve ever seen.”

Tara Slevin, vice president and chief philanthropy officer of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Foundation, echoed Dostal’s sentiment regarding the importance of the facilities collaborating.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“From the very beginning, we sat down together to brainstorm ways to support our staff members as well as our community,” Slevin said. “The first few months we talked regularly as we partnered up to engage public health experts, funders and community partners. Looking ahead, I anticipate continuing to collaborate on matters that affect the health of our community.”

Abby Jares, development officer at CHI Health Mercy, noted how the process has been a major positive on their end, as well.