Jennie Edmundson postpones Spirit of Courage events

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and the Jennie Edmundson Foundation have postponed its annual Spirit of Courage celebration because of "uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 trends in western Iowa."

The event had been scheduled for Saturday.

“The health and safety of our community are our highest priorities,” David Burd, president and CEO of Jennie Edmundson Hospital, said in a release. “This wasn’t an easy decision, but we believe it was a prudent and necessary one.”

A new date for Spirit of Courage events has not yet been set. Organizers said they are working to reschedule events for the fall and will announce details when they’re available.

The annual Spirit of Courage Gala honors cancer survivors with the Spirit of Courage Award and raises money for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund. Spirit of Courage Award honorees this year are Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland. Events in the past have included the celebration gala, auctions and a golf tournament.