Jennie Edmundson postpones Spirit of Courage events

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and the Jennie Edmundson Foundation have postponed its annual Spirit of Courage celebration because of "uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 trends in western Iowa."
The event had been scheduled for Saturday.
“The health and safety of our community are our highest priorities,” David Burd, president and CEO of Jennie Edmundson Hospital, said in a release. “This wasn’t an easy decision, but we believe it was a prudent and necessary one.”
A new date for Spirit of Courage events has not yet been set. Organizers said they are working to reschedule events for the fall and will announce details when they’re available.
The annual Spirit of Courage Gala honors cancer survivors with the Spirit of Courage Award and raises money for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund. Spirit of Courage Award honorees this year are Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland. Events in the past have included the celebration gala, auctions and a golf tournament.
“Our Spirit of Courage events are an exciting way to show our commitment to helping Jennie Edmundson provide outstanding cancer services and support,” Tara Slevin, vice president and chief philanthropy officer for the hospital and foundation, said in the release. “We’re eager to celebrate our Spirit of Courage Award honorees and visit with our many supporters in the safest way possible.”
She added: “The Mid-America Center and Dodge Riverside Golf Club already are community leaders in regard to safety precautions and procedures they have put in place. We wish to recognize and thank them for supporting this difficult decision.”
Since 2003, Spirit of Courage events have raised nearly $2 million, with all proceeds going to the patient care fund, the hospital said. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help covering expenses associated with cancer diagnoses and treatment.