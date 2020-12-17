June marked by protests; three rescued from Lake Manawa

The banners will remain on display for two weeks in front of the city’s “Reflections of Honor” eagle sculpture facing Locust Street. After that, they will be given to the families.

“I’m very happy the way it turned out,” said Risa Putnam, who led the committee that organized the project and raised the money to have the banners printed.

Among strong winds and rough waves, three people — including a 6-year-old boy — were rescued after a jet ski tipped over on Lake Manawa June 14.

The individuals were unable to turn the watercraft upright and get back on board, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a release on June 16.

All of the individuals were wearing life jackets, however, strong winds and boat wakes made it difficult for the child to stay above water, according to the release.

Individuals in a nearby vessel jumped off to try to help them, said Adam Gacke, resource conservation officer.

“He had a hard time holding onto other folks keeping him above water and he was panicking. Everyone was in the water when we arrived,” Gacke said.

The boy was assessed by first responders and released at the scene.