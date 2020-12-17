June marked by protests; three rescued from Lake Manawa

June started as May ended, with racial strife and anger about injustice erupting across the country.
In Council Bluffs, there was a large law enforcement presence in the city amid concerns of anger and unrest about the death of two Black men. With nationwide protests of the murder of George Floyd — and the ensuing counter-protests — sometimes turning destructive, including in Omaha, the Council Bluffs Police Department and a number of local agencies teamed to increase enforcement in Council Bluffs, while the city instituted an 8 p.m. curfew. on both May 31 and June 1.
“What we saw were incidents unfolding across the country and across the river,” Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody said. “We were concerned about those crossing over into our community.”
Businesses along the 100 Block boarded up their buildings as well. In the end, the preparation — and panic, evidenced by unfounded, at times racist social media posts about potential destruction and rioting — ended with a few peaceful protesters at Bayliss Park and the 100 Block.
On June 12, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed landmark police reform and racial justice legislation Friday afternoon, a day after the bill was passed unanimously in the Iowa Legislature.
A “Black lives matter!” chant was the background as Reynolds signed the bill on the steps of the Iowa Capitol.
“For our entire country, the past couple of weeks have led to some soul searching,” Reynolds said during a livestreamed event ahead of the signing, noting the death of George Floyd “opened the eyes of a nation and sparked a movement.
In the June primary election, Pottawattamie County Supervisor Tim Wichman and challenger Brian Shea won — and would later win the two open seats in November.
Sheriff’s candidate Andy Brown, a lieutentant with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, won the three-candidate primary before cruising to victory in November. He’ll replace retiring Sheriff Jeff Danker in 2021.
In June, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs announced Blake Johnson of Council Bluffs would be its new executive director. He will fill the vacancy left by former executive director Glennay Jundt, who resigned March 2 over differences with the board.
Johnson came to the Bluffs affiliate from Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, where he worked for 10 years, most recently as neighborhood revitalization manager, Habitat said at the time.
The high school graduates of 2020 did so after spending the second semester working mostly remotely as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Spring sports were canceled as well.
Dozens of Carter Lake residents paid tribute to 2020 graduates from their city with the dedication of a row of banners honoring them Tuesday in front of Carter Lake City Hall.
The banners will remain on display for two weeks in front of the city’s “Reflections of Honor” eagle sculpture facing Locust Street. After that, they will be given to the families.
“I’m very happy the way it turned out,” said Risa Putnam, who led the committee that organized the project and raised the money to have the banners printed.
Among strong winds and rough waves, three people — including a 6-year-old boy — were rescued after a jet ski tipped over on Lake Manawa June 14.
The individuals were unable to turn the watercraft upright and get back on board, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a release on June 16.
All of the individuals were wearing life jackets, however, strong winds and boat wakes made it difficult for the child to stay above water, according to the release.
Individuals in a nearby vessel jumped off to try to help them, said Adam Gacke, resource conservation officer.
“He had a hard time holding onto other folks keeping him above water and he was panicking. Everyone was in the water when we arrived,” Gacke said.
The boy was assessed by first responders and released at the scene.
Gacke said a DNR conservation officer, two DNR water patrol officers and a park ranger, in addition to the Council Bluffs Fire Department, assisted the rescue while they transported the individuals to the boat ramp. One climbed back on the jet ski.
A few people jumped from another boat to try to help them before the DNR rescuers arrived, too, Gacke said.
“It could have been a lot worse if people didn’t have life jackets on,” Gacke said. “It’s a law to have that on a jet ski, but we encourage you to wear a life jacket whenever you’re on the water.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!