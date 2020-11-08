Jungle apprehension: Vietnam vet Mauer discusses dealing with foreign terrain

Job hunting after college proved difficult. Employers were aware that he was a 1A draft classification, meaning he was an optimal candidate for service, he said.

“If you were that classification it meant you were gone,” Mauer said.

After completing basic training at Fort Ord in California, Mauer subsequently went through advanced infantry training before heading overseas.

Arriving in the unfamiliar country, Mauer remembers feeling a little overwhelmed.

“I just didn’t know anything about anything,” he said. “There were a lot of different smells in Vietnam — foods and everything else. In the mountains where we were, it wasn’t unusual for it to be 96 degrees with 96% humidity.”

The duration of his time in Vietnam was spent in the isolated free-fire zone.

“Basically what that was, was an area that had been inhabited but they flew all the people to the coast — evacuated them,” he said. “There were no villages, it was just very isolated.”

He recalled a chopper flying in food rations every three days. Interestingly enough, every time the whir of helicopter blades was head, Mauer knew a little piece of Iowa was coming his way.