Kempf served in Afghanistan, recruited soldiers back home

Staff Sgt. Cody Kempf, 30, of Council Bluffs served in the U.S. Army for eight years and completed two deployments.
That’s no surprise, since he has always been focused on service, according to Nicki McCool, who nominated him for the Honoring Our Veterans section.
“Cody has based his entire adult life around serving and protecting his community and country,” she said. “Cody is passionate about everything he chooses to do, and the Army was lucky to have him for the eight years that they did. The world would be a better place with more Codys around.”
Kempf graduated from Lewis Central High School in 2008 and joined the Army in 2009. He was deployed to Afghanistan twice, stationed in Germany for a period of time and also worked as a recruiter back home.
His first deployment was from June 2010 to June 2011. He spent part of his time patrolling villages and talking to villagers through interpreters — sometimes military staff and sometimes local interpreters.
“We would bring them food and water and try to maintain a good presence,” he said.
At other times, Kempf worked at checkpoints in rotation with other soldiers watching for weaponry, narcotics and other contraband. He also worked as a sniper watching for people planting improvised explosive devices.
“For the most part, it was just showing a presence in villages,” he said.
Kempf was deployed again from June 2012 to March 2013. His duties were similar to those he had during his first deployment, he said.
“We were in the villages almost every single day,” he said.
Kempf spent from July 2014 to January 2017 working as a recruiter in the U.S. Army Recruiting Office in Council Bluffs. That meant he had come full circle.
“I was able to talk about my love for the Army and the advantages it could offer,” he said.
Kempf felt like he was ambassador from the Army to his hometown. Overall, his time in the service was meaningful because he was able to give back to his country and “represent myself as a soldier in the U.S. Army — just being part of something bigger than myself.” Also, providing protection and safety to the Afghan population.
He is proud of his service but left so he could pursue higher education. He earned a bachelor’s degree and is currently taking prerequisites at University of Nebraska-Omaha so he can enter a clinical perfusionist program at University of Nebraska Medical Center in fall 2021. A perfusionist operates a heart-lung machine that pumps oxygenated blood through a patient’s body while a surgeon operates on the heart — which has to be stopped during heart surgery.
Kempf was honored with the Army Commendation, Army Achievement, Good Conduct and Meritorious Service medals and the Expert Infantryman and Combat Infantryman Badges.
