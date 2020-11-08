Kempf served in Afghanistan, recruited soldiers back home

“For the most part, it was just showing a presence in villages,” he said.

Kempf was deployed again from June 2012 to March 2013. His duties were similar to those he had during his first deployment, he said.

“We were in the villages almost every single day,” he said.

Kempf spent from July 2014 to January 2017 working as a recruiter in the U.S. Army Recruiting Office in Council Bluffs. That meant he had come full circle.

“I was able to talk about my love for the Army and the advantages it could offer,” he said.

Kempf felt like he was ambassador from the Army to his hometown. Overall, his time in the service was meaningful because he was able to give back to his country and “represent myself as a soldier in the U.S. Army — just being part of something bigger than myself.” Also, providing protection and safety to the Afghan population.