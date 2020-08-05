Lewis Central officials await online numbers, worry about staff shortage

“They want to know we’re not going to have exposure, we’re not going to have quarantines,” he said.

However, even this summer hasn’t been free of COVID-19 infections, Knost said.

“We’re not in school, and we’ve had sports programs shut down, we’ve had staff members quarantined, we’ve had students quarantined,” he said.

That has Knost worried that there might be enough cases during the school year to cause a staff shortage. The first one might be bus drivers. The district made an extra effort last year to recruit drivers, and the transportation department often still had to draft custodians to substitute as drivers, Knost said. One colleague suggested that students be assigned to attend classes virtually if there were too many drivers absent, he said.

If a large number of teachers fell ill, Knost could fill out an online form asking the Department of Education for permission to cancel school. However, the department has said it may take up to 48 hours to respond, he said. If the department decides not to approve the cancellation, the school district would have to make up the time.

“I think, at one point or another, it’s going to have to go toward online instruction,” Knost said.