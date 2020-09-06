Local contracting company helps deliver PPE where it is needed

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused her revenue to plummet by $64,000 a month, Tamara Brunow began to weigh her options.
The founder and president of Council Bluffs’ based Brunow Contracting knew she could dip into her savings, hope to recoup her losses down the road, and try not to let fear take over. Or, she could look for an opportunity to transform her business in spite of all the uncertainty and economic chaos.
Brunow chose the latter. Since the end of March, she has sourced, sold and personally delivered more than 1.2 million units of personal protective equipment — face masks, face shields, respirators, and gowns — to nearly every major government agency in Iowa. Brunow has not only helped officials maintain a steady stock of much-needed PPE, she has thrived during a time when many small businesses have closed their doors after feeling the pandemic’s sucker punch. State government officials are publicly thanking Brunow for her efforts, calling her a “valuable resource” during a time when resources are scarce.
“Our greatest need at that time was for face masks,” Jean M. Slaybaugh, chief financial officer of the Iowa Department of Human Services, wrote in a letter on Brunow’s behalf. “She has been a valuable resource on the changing regulations around PPE and the availability of the product.”
Shortly after Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation of public health disaster emergency on March 17, state agencies found themselves dealing with a sudden and dramatic shortage of PPE. Resources were limited, since most other states were in the same predicament.
Back in the Bluffs, Brunow watched the events unfold. She was used to responding to emergency situations, having for years been a disaster contractor for various government agencies during natural disasters.
Brunow and her team have helped states with disaster cleanup as well as provided bottled water, dumpsters, generators, portable toilets and other materials needed to help with proper emergency response. She often has contracted with local State Emergency Management Agencies, also known as SEMA.
“My specialty in contacting is being able to come into a disaster situation and look at what is still functioning and what is still working. We also evaluate what they have and what we need to bring in to help fill any gaps,” Brunow said.
Brunow had worked on mold cleanup. She was very familiar with different kinds of protective wear that prevent the spread of contamination. Brunow even had PPE in stock at her office.
The wheels started turning.
“I’m good at the 30,000-foot view of the world,” Brunow said in an interview. “I had literally lost tens of thousands of dollars a month overnight, but I took a deep breath and thought, ‘OK, what do we have experience in, what resources do we have, and how do we continue operations and make money?
“Then, it hit me: PPE.”
Brunow began to put out feelers to her PPE suppliers about getting N95 masks, surgical gowns, booties, surgical masks, and face shields shipped to her office at 1851 Madison Ave.
At the same time, Brunow began reaching out to her federal, state, and county government contacts to gauge their needs. Demand was high, and immediate.
“I have a strong track record of working with the government, so we just started one by one with the different agencies,” she said.
By March 25, Brunow had orders of PPE ranging from 200,000 to 400,000 units. Within a week, her PPE orders were closing in at 500,000 units a month.
Brunow herself is delivering orders across Iowa every week to state agencies, including the Hoover State Office Building in Des Moines, the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, the Glenwood Resource Center, the Iowa Department of Corrections and a dozen others. She’s putting as many as 5,000 to 6,000 miles on her truck every month, but prefers to deliver the PPE herself rather than risk delayed shipping and deliveries to agencies who need protective gear quickly.
Ordering PPE for the state prisons in Fort Madison and Anamosa required Brunow to find masks and other PPE that do not have a wire inside. The prisons asked Brunow to source wireless makes so prisoners could not use the metal as a weapon against guards and each other.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management officials have asked Brunow for PPE, she said, but they have not completed the order.
The pandemic, while challenging at times, has been an interesting ride for Brunow and her company. It has inspired her to tap into her skill set for disaster relief, help others, and bring in more revenue than she had before COVID-19 hit. She’s also been able to give her employees hourly wages again after being forced to grind regular operations to a halt in March.
Nearly six months later, Brunow’s company is thriving again. She credits resourcefulness that she had to develop long ago to be a successful entrepreneur.
“Even when times are tough, you’ve got to look at things and say, ‘How am I going to keep the wheels on the bus? How are we going to pivot and adapt to keep people working and keep making money?’” Brunow said. “Instead of getting stuck in quicksand, you have to move forward.”
