Local couple ties the knot in ICU at Jennie Edmundson

A pandemic love story in Council Bluffs.

Jonathan Johnson spent more than a month in the intensive care unit at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs battling COVID-19 -- spending more than three weeks on a ventilator.

Jenna Harvey, one of the nurses who helped care for Johnson, said that there were moments when staff questioned whether or not he would make it home.

Amy Waldstein, another nurse who cared for Johnson, said it was admirable how he fought against COVID the whole time.

“He did every possible thing he needed to do to get past COVID,” she said.

In mid-October the ventilator was removed -- and a few days after, he knew it was time to marry his fiancé, Mariah Copeland-Johnson.

"I didn’t want any regrets,” he said. “After coming off the ventilator, you view a lot of things differently in life.”

With the help of hospital staff, including Waldstein and Harvey, friends and family, Johnson was able to surprise his fiancé with a wedding in the ICU.

“I wanted to make it a surprise, something she could remember, something the nurses from the ICU could remember,” Johnson said.