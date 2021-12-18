Local doctors, health officials talk COVID-19 amid rise in hospitalizations

Hospitals across the nation are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients -- including those in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

In January, COVID-19 cases began to decline rapidly, said Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services during a Zoom media call on Thursday. Anthone, as well as other doctors from the Methodist Health System, CHI Health and Nebraska Medicine, expressed their concerns about COVID-19. When the delta COVID-19 variant was found in the United States, cases began to rise again, he said.

“What the difference is now, compared to what it was in November of 2020, we now have our hospitals running at a lot higher capacity because they are not only taking care of COVID-19 patients, which is mostly what they were doing in October, November, December and January of last year and early this year, but also taking care of patients in the hospital who are in for other medical reasons,” Anthone said.

Dr. Angela Hewlett, infectious diseases specialist at Nebraska Medicine and medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, said the med center is in the process of devoting an entire hospital tower to COVID-19 patients. There are currently more than 100 patients hospitalized at the med center with COVID-19.

“I think it’s important for people to remember that these beds were not unoccupied,” Hewlett said.

The beds were occupied with other patients with heart problems, lung problems, diabetes, strokes and other diagnoses similar to that, which means those patients have to be moved to other parts of the hospital, she said.

“That is very disturbing for us to watch because we want to take care of our patients who need us,” she said. “We have difficulty doing that with the COVID-19 surge we are seeing.”

Dr. Matthew Donahue, acting state epidemiologist for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said that it is more clear now than it was two weeks ago that the rate of increases for cases and hospitalizations isn’t slowing. Over the past four to five weeks there has been a steady increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“Every time a COVID-19 patient is being admitted to the hospital we are putting a stress on the hospital system, the actual bed capacity, the actual staffing capacity and that’s why we're trying to get across to the public now the situation that we are in,” Anthone said.

Donahue said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations keep increasing with no clear signs of decreasing or stabilizing.

“It also appears so far that vaccines continue to prevent hospitalization and death, even with patients infected with the omicron COVID-19 variant,” Donahue said. “And that boosted individuals especially are seeing high levels of protection.”

“That is really reassuring and that reinforces the importance of vaccination now more than ever.”

The Daily Nonpareil previously reported that as of Wednesday, the last available date for data, 58.1% of Iowans were fully vaccinated, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. That includes a 53.2% rate in Pottawattamie County. Both are lower than the national average of 61.1%.

Donahue said that non-vaccinated individuals are being hospitalized at rates 10 times higher than those who are vaccinated.

Hewlett brought up the importance of masks, saying individuals need to upgrade their masks to ones with multiple layers -- KN95s, N95s or surgical masks for example.

“I implore people to step up their mask game,” Hewlett said during the Zoom call Thursday. “Wearing a flimsy piece of cloth over your face isn’t going to do it these days.”

Hewlett also said that large indoor events should not be happening -- especially if masking and social distancing are not in place.

“In order to protect our capacity and to make sure that we can provide the care that we need for you and our families, we really need to fix this,” she said.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of infectious disease at CHI Health-Creighton University said one of her biggest concerns was the severity of cases in young patients, saying it was “very shocking and concerning.”

Vivekanandan said patients in their 30s and 40s were getting very ill and she was worried about the omicron COVID-19 variant and what is yet to come, especially with health care workers being so burnt out already.

“For the holidays, get a shot to stay out of the hospital and get a shot to save a life,” Donahue said.

Pottawattamie County hosts weekly vaccine clinics from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Veterans Affairs building, 636 Sixth Ave.

