Local studios able to remain open after new COVID-19 proclamation; group fitness classes also allowed, with distancing

“I am thankful we were able to get clarification on what was allowed and I’m happy our kids will get to finish their week of classes before our Thanksgiving break,” said Erin Peterson, owner of In Motion Gymnastics in Council Bluffs.

Both Watts and Peterson said they were already taking a number of precautions to keep their students safe, including requiring masks, physical distancing, temperature checks at the door and plenty of hand sanitizer.

“That’s how I’ve been teaching since March. As a teacher, it’s difficult. We do a lot of physical manipulation, showing technique,” Watts said. “But we’ve adjusted and made it work.”

“Our families have been so amazing during this whole pandemic,” Peterson said. “They have accepted all of the changes and requests and I really feel a strong backing from our community. Our town takes a lot of pride in our small businesses and it has become very apparent with all of the messages, emails and calls I received upon the initial proclamation.”

Watts said she’s worked to provide a safe environment that still allows children a chance to be active.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}