Local studios able to remain open after new COVID-19 proclamation; group fitness classes also allowed, with distancing

After some initial confusion, dance, gymnastics and martial arts studios in Iowa are able to remain open following the latest COVID-19 mitigation proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The proclamation prohibits youth and adult group sports and recreational activities, “including but not limited to group swimming lessons, swim teams, dancing, gymnastics, organized basketball games. This does not prohibit individual sporting and recreational activities.”
That language had local business owners wondering if they could stay open.
“I thought I had to shut down,” said Kerri Jo Watts, owner of Kerri’s Dance Studio in Council Bluffs.
But after hearing from fellow dance studio owners and reaching out to state and local officials, Watts found she was able to stay open.
The governor’s office told the Nonpareil, “If the dance, gymnastics or martial arts activities are conducted in such a manner that 6 feet of social distancing is maintained at all times from the other participants, then they are considered individual sporting and recreational activities and may still occur. No group activities that involve close contact within 6 feet are permitted, or else it would become a group sporting or recreational gathering. Competitions involving these activities would also be group gatherings that are prohibited. But classes that maintain 6 feet of social distancing are not prohibited by the proclamation.”
“I am thankful we were able to get clarification on what was allowed and I’m happy our kids will get to finish their week of classes before our Thanksgiving break,” said Erin Peterson, owner of In Motion Gymnastics in Council Bluffs.
Both Watts and Peterson said they were already taking a number of precautions to keep their students safe, including requiring masks, physical distancing, temperature checks at the door and plenty of hand sanitizer.
“That’s how I’ve been teaching since March. As a teacher, it’s difficult. We do a lot of physical manipulation, showing technique,” Watts said. “But we’ve adjusted and made it work.”
“Our families have been so amazing during this whole pandemic,” Peterson said. “They have accepted all of the changes and requests and I really feel a strong backing from our community. Our town takes a lot of pride in our small businesses and it has become very apparent with all of the messages, emails and calls I received upon the initial proclamation.”
Watts said she’s worked to provide a safe environment that still allows children a chance to be active.
“I’m a small business owner and I want to stay open. But I’m also a mom. I’ve seen the effect this quarantining has had on our kids,” she said. “We want to give these kids an outlet.”
The new restrictions from Reynolds’ office include a mask requirement with caveats and the suspension of youth sports. The state has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, including in southwest Iowa, where 14-day positivity rates in Pottawattamie, Mills and Harrison Counties remained at 22% or higher on Wednesday.
Watts said she’s operated her business at 50% capacity since reopening during the state’s initial partial shutdown.
“I feel like I’ve tried so hard to flatten the curve and stay in business. I know a lot of my fellow business owners are doing the same,” she said. “I feel like the lack of leadership in the beginning of this has gotten us here.”
Also on Wednesday, the governor’s office further clarified the proclamation, saying it, “permits sporting and recreational activities when all participants in the gathering — including athletes, coaches or instructors — maintain 6 feet of physical distance at all times. Activities where closer contact is required or reasonably unavoidable, such as a wrestling meet or basketball game, are prohibited. Spectators are also limited at all gatherings to two per athlete and must be social distanced 6 feet apart. And all participants, except for athletes, must wear masks. These requirements also apply to group classes or activities at fitness centers and gyms.”
Pottawattamie, Harrison, Mills Counties report additional deaths
There were three new COVID-19 deaths in Pottawattamie County, according to state data updated Wednesday. County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said the deceased were a Council Bluffs man between 61 and 80 years old, Council Bluffs woman 81 or older and a county woman 61 to 80. Wyant said the deaths occurred late last week and early this week.
Mills County Public Health said the county has had six COVID-19 deaths, while the state’s COVID-19 website lists five. A message to the county public health department wasn’t immediately returned.
Harrison County had two new deaths, both men. One was 81 or older and a resident at a long-term care facility, the other was between 41 and 60 years old and not a care facility resident, according to county Public Health Director Brad Brake.
As a whole, the state recorded an additional 39 deaths over 24 hours, with 2,066 listed at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
At Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs, site of the latest long-term care facility outbreak in Pottawattamie County, there were 25 residents with positive cases on Wednesday, Wyant said.
Over 24 hours, Pottawattamie County saw an increase of 70 positive cases out of 174 new tests, while Mills County had 11 new cases out of 22 new tests and Harrison County had 10 new cases out of 18 new tests.
