Man 81+ dies from COVID-19 at Oakland Manor; county death total rises to 25

Another COVID-19-related death at a Pottawattamie County long-term care facility on Thursday upped the county’s total to 25.
Matt Wyant of the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department told the Nonpareil that the deceased was a man 81 or older.
The man was a resident of Oakland Manor and was the second death attributed to the facility since Sunday. On Wednesday, a man in the 61 to 80-year-old range from Risen Son Christian Village died from coronavirus complications.
This was the fifth COVID-19 death at Oakland Manor, and Risen Son’s total is seven. The facilities are classified as two of Iowa’s 25 long-term care facility outbreaks, according to information from coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Statewide on Thursday, there were 856 positive tests attributed to long-term care facilities and 487 deaths. Additional data from the state website shows that Pottawattamie County has had 14,938 resident tested, resulting in 1,274 positives.
As of Thursday, there were 886 coronavirus recoveries in the county.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
