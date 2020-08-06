Man 81+ dies from COVID-19 at Oakland Manor; county death total rises to 25

Another COVID-19-related death at a Pottawattamie County long-term care facility on Thursday upped the county’s total to 25.

Matt Wyant of the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department told the Nonpareil that the deceased was a man 81 or older.

The man was a resident of Oakland Manor and was the second death attributed to the facility since Sunday. On Wednesday, a man in the 61 to 80-year-old range from Risen Son Christian Village died from coronavirus complications.

This was the fifth COVID-19 death at Oakland Manor, and Risen Son’s total is seven. The facilities are classified as two of Iowa’s 25 long-term care facility outbreaks, according to information from coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Statewide on Thursday, there were 856 positive tests attributed to long-term care facilities and 487 deaths. Additional data from the state website shows that Pottawattamie County has had 14,938 resident tested, resulting in 1,274 positives.

As of Thursday, there were 886 coronavirus recoveries in the county.

