MAPA, partners launch broadband speed survey

Residents in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties are asked to participate in a free broadband internet testing initiative launched Tuesday by the Nebraska Regional Officials Council.

Officials said the one-minute speed test will provide a clearer view of the gaps in internet services, speeds and access across Pottawattamie and Mills Counties and Nebraska. Participants can take the test from any internet-enabled device, including cell phones.

Speed data will provide decisionmakers a better understanding of where internet accessibility is limited or not available, and where speeds are not meeting the needs of today’s users, according to a release from a partner on the effort, the Council Bluffs-Omaha Metro Area Planning Agency. The purpose of the initiative is to “bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.”

Information from the survey will provide data that can be used by communities, counties and key stakeholders as they plan for broadband infrastructure expansion or enhancement projects.

Individuals can take the free test at www.speedtestne.org. Participation by everyone is essential. No personal information will be collected.