MAPA, partners launch broadband speed survey

Residents in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties are asked to participate in a free broadband internet testing initiative launched Tuesday by the Nebraska Regional Officials Council.
Officials said the one-minute speed test will provide a clearer view of the gaps in internet services, speeds and access across Pottawattamie and Mills Counties and Nebraska. Participants can take the test from any internet-enabled device, including cell phones.
Speed data will provide decisionmakers a better understanding of where internet accessibility is limited or not available, and where speeds are not meeting the needs of today’s users, according to a release from a partner on the effort, the Council Bluffs-Omaha Metro Area Planning Agency. The purpose of the initiative is to “bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.”
Information from the survey will provide data that can be used by communities, counties and key stakeholders as they plan for broadband infrastructure expansion or enhancement projects.
Individuals can take the free test at www.speedtestne.org. Participation by everyone is essential. No personal information will be collected.
Repeated speed tests by the same users are encouraged during the two-year initiative in order to better capture variations in internet speeds and collect more statistically valid data.
MAPA said it will be working with Mills and Pottawattamie Counties and their communities to review the data and identify priority areas and a phase plan for development to help get underserved or unserved areas covered.
MAPA noted the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the need for broadband accessibility with students learning remotely and employees working from home. NROC’s initiative will explore how these demands are affecting current providers’ speeds and will find gaps in service.
Data collected will provide the most comprehensive, validated, real-time reporting of actual upload and download speeds recorded in Iowa and Nebraska. GEO Partners, LLC — an independent, broadband data collection and analysis firm not affiliated with any internet service providers — is conducting the study.
The project is funded through a U.S. Economic Development Administration CARES grant provided specifically to address COVID-19 pandemic recovery and resiliency efforts, the release said.