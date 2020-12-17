May saw donations for pandemic response, a different kind of Clean Sweep and a slow reopening of businesses

To start off the month of May, the Iowa West Foundation awarded Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands a $25,000 grant to support COVID-19 pandemic response efforts at the Council Bluffs and Carter Lake Boys & Girls Clubs.

The ninth annual Clean Sweep event was held over multiple days instead of the usual one to help with social distancing.

New numbers from the CDC showed that almost 600 meatpacking workers in Nebraska tested positive for COVID-19 in the month of April.

Fremont-Mills High School decided to have a graduation parade on the original graduation ceremony date. The ceremony was postponed to June 28.

Area dentists began to prepare to reopen offices after a two-month long closure.

Nearly 25,000 Iowans filed unemployment claims the first week of May, due to shutdown and closures over businesses from the coronavirus.

Campgrounds were able to reopen with restrictions — campers needed to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between each other, campgrounds were available only to campers with self-contained restroom units, pit latrines, modern restrooms, shower houses and playgrounds remained closed.