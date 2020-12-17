May saw donations for pandemic response, a different kind of Clean Sweep and a slow reopening of businesses

To start off the month of May, the Iowa West Foundation awarded Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands a $25,000 grant to support COVID-19 pandemic response efforts at the Council Bluffs and Carter Lake Boys & Girls Clubs.
The ninth annual Clean Sweep event was held over multiple days instead of the usual one to help with social distancing.
New numbers from the CDC showed that almost 600 meatpacking workers in Nebraska tested positive for COVID-19 in the month of April.
Fremont-Mills High School decided to have a graduation parade on the original graduation ceremony date. The ceremony was postponed to June 28.
Area dentists began to prepare to reopen offices after a two-month long closure.
Nearly 25,000 Iowans filed unemployment claims the first week of May, due to shutdown and closures over businesses from the coronavirus.
Campgrounds were able to reopen with restrictions — campers needed to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between each other, campgrounds were available only to campers with self-contained restroom units, pit latrines, modern restrooms, shower houses and playgrounds remained closed.
The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium had to cut its budget by 36% causing the zoo to furlough employees and eliminate positions. The zoo expected to lose more than $25 million in revenue.
UNMC partnered with a New York based testing company to provide antibody testing on a large scale. That way people could find out if they had been infected with COVID-19 before or not.
Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted restrictions on salons, barber shops, massage establishments, medical spas, tattoo establishments and libraries — bars and casinos remained closed.
Iowa Special Olympics moved its annual summer games and torch run online. Participants could enter track and field events, demonstrate skills in basketball and compete on how many push-ups and sit-ups participants could do.
August Manz was hired as the new Lewis Central Wrestling Coach.
The Fichter family of Shenandoah was selected to receive the Iowa State University Family of the Year award. It’s given annually to a family that has strong connections and a strong sense of pride for Iowa State.
The Marcus Twin Creek Cinema in Bellevue, Nebraska created a drive-in theater in its parking lot, complete with a 42-foot screen, concessions and restrooms.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the CHI Health Mercy Heritage Awards were postponed to March 2021.
Shauna Cihacek, who teaches social studies at Kirn Middle School, was awarded a James Madison Fellowship so she could pursue graduate studies over the summer at Georgetown University.
Lakeside Auto Recyclers donated a new bicycle to the Carter Lake Police Department to help continue a program that has helped reduce crime in the city. The bicycle was the second for the department after creating a bike patrol unit in 2019 in response to an increase in vehicle break-ins. Sgt. Gary Chambers said the new unit helped decrease those crimes and the second bike will help.
