Mercy nurses first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Pottawattamie County

Smiles abounded Tuesday afternoon at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, site of the first COVID-19 vaccine shots in Pottawattamie County.
Mandi Clauss, an intensive care unit nurse who’s been at CHI Mercy Council Bluffs for eight years, was first up. Joking with nurse Amanda Radford as she prepped the shot, Clauss readied her left arm for a little history. Afterward, a cheer went up in a hospital meeting room, repurposed as a vaccination clinic.
“It’s amazing to be the first in the hospital to get it. It’s amazing to be on this side of COVID, where we have hope again,” Clauss said. “Because we had lost hope. And this is hope. This is what hope looks like, right here in this room.”
Clauss was one of 20 Mercy nurses to receive the first round of the Moderna vaccine. Watch video of Clauss receiving the vaccine here.
“It feels like a party,” said Denise McNitt, vice president of patient care services said. “Everybody’s been waiting for so long.”
“It’s an exciting day for the community,” hospital President Ann Schumacher added. “We’ve been on the front lines of this battle. And we’re on the front lines now of turning the curve.”
Clauss, “has seen her share of tragedy” in the ICU, Schumacher said. “As has our team. But their courage and their compassion has gotten us to this day.
“It’s a Christmas present.”
The hospital received 500 doses Tuesday, which will be administered over the next three weeks, according to McNitt. She said the hospital is spacing out shots now — and during the second-round shot, space 28 days apart — because of potential side effects, to avoid having too many nurses and other staff out at one time.
The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 18, joining the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the current arsenal against the coronavirus.
According to the FDA, the Moderna vaccine contains messenger RNA (mRNA), which is genetic material. The vaccine contains a small piece of the the virus’s mRNA that instructs cells in the body to make the virus’s distinctive “spike” protein. After a person receives this vaccine, their body produces copies of the spike protein, which does not cause disease, but triggers the immune system to learn to react defensively, producing an immune response against COVID-19.
The FDA said data is not currently available to determine how long the vaccine will provide protection, “nor is there evidence that the vaccine prevents transmission” of COVID-19 from person to person.
That means that while the vaccine prevents severe illness, people will still need to wear a mask and take other precautions to prevent spread of the disease.
Both Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Pottawattamie County Public Health also received doses on Tuesday, with the first vaccinations from both coming today. Jennie Edmundson will focus on their nurses, while the health department is starting with fire departments and health care workers from small clinics.
“It’s the beginning of our new reality,” Clauss said. “I don’t think anything will be like it was before. But life will return to a new normal for us. And this is the first day of that.”
The first day toward a new normal. But far from the first day of the pandemic, which was confirmed to arrive in the area in March. Ever since, nurses like Clauss have worked to treat countless patients battling the disease.
“I’ve seen what COVID can do to people. I’ve watched people die. It’s so important we stop this. It’s been hard. We’ve seen whole families decimated. We’ve watched people die and knew we couldn’t help them, she said. “It’s been a struggle outside (the hospital), knowing you could bring it to your family. We’ve all come together. The community backs us up. We’ve come together as a team.”
“It’s definitely the saddest I’ve ever been, the tiredest I’ve ever been, and the scared I’ve probably ever been,” Clauss said of being on the front lines. “But today I’m not sad. I’m not tired. And I’m not scared.”