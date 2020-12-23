Mercy nurses first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Pottawattamie County

Both Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Pottawattamie County Public Health also received doses on Tuesday, with the first vaccinations from both coming today. Jennie Edmundson will focus on their nurses, while the health department is starting with fire departments and health care workers from small clinics.

“It’s the beginning of our new reality,” Clauss said. “I don’t think anything will be like it was before. But life will return to a new normal for us. And this is the first day of that.”

The first day toward a new normal. But far from the first day of the pandemic, which was confirmed to arrive in the area in March. Ever since, nurses like Clauss have worked to treat countless patients battling the disease.

“I’ve seen what COVID can do to people. I’ve watched people die. It’s so important we stop this. It’s been hard. We’ve seen whole families decimated. We’ve watched people die and knew we couldn’t help them, she said. “It’s been a struggle outside (the hospital), knowing you could bring it to your family. We’ve all come together. The community backs us up. We’ve come together as a team.”

“It’s definitely the saddest I’ve ever been, the tiredest I’ve ever been, and the scared I’ve probably ever been,” Clauss said of being on the front lines. “But today I’m not sad. I’m not tired. And I’m not scared.”

