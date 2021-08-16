Mercy postpones annual Heritage Awards event because of COVID

CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs has postponed its Mercy Heritage Awards because of "uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 trends in southwest Iowa."

The hospital announced the decision on Monday. The Heritage Awards had been scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs. Current tickets will be honored at the rescheduled event, of which a date is still to be determined.

“The health of our community is our top priority,” Ann Schumacher, president of CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, said in a release from the hospital. “We are very concerned about the delta variant’s transmissibility among the unvaccinated, and in discussions with our top medical and infectious disease physicians, we feel it is safest for the community to postpone this celebration.”

Dr. Christopher Elliott, chief medical officer at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, said in the release the resurgence of the virus, along with the excessive ease of transmission between contacts -- especially among unvaccinated people -- is a serious health concern.

“Our mission is to care for our patients and our community," the doctor said. "Given the current situation of increasing COVID cases, the best course of action is to postpone the awards until we can all celebrate safely together.”