Micah House Girl Scout troop donates cookies for county vaccination efforts

“It’s another thing to help make the experience what we hoped it would be. For them to reach out to us in this way is fantastic,” Wyant said.

Terrillion said the Micah House Girl Scout troop has offered a chance to young girls to participate in a number of activities while also building community during a difficult time. Girls at the shelter can join, and they can return to participate after they leave Micah House to live elsewhere.

Terrillion said cookie sales provide that chance.

“It supports the troop. It supports us to provide activities, purchase supplies,” she said. “It gives them the opportunity to have those experiences.”

Wyant said the cookies will help the vaccine experience. The county has administered 20,292 two-dose vaccination series, along with 7,786 first doses of a two-dose series and 1,687 single-dose vaccines.

Demand has waned somewhat. Wyant said the county will shut down its large-scale clinic operations on May 21 and move toward a smaller venue and a mobile operation.

“Meet people where they’re at,” he said. “The masses in our area, we believe we’ve reached them. Now it’s time to hit smaller groups. People who might be waiting for a bit, talk to them about the vaccine.”