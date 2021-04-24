Micah House Girl Scout troop donates cookies for county vaccination efforts

A COVID-19 vaccine shot, now with Girl Scout cookies.
On Friday, the Micah House Girl Scout Troop donated 197 cases — 2,364 boxes — of cookies to Pottawattamie County Public Health, which will hand them out to those who receive the vaccine.
“Nobody likes to get a shot, so at least you get some Girl Scout cookies afterward,” said Kayla Terrillion, Troop 64224 leader and the child program specialist at the Micah House homeless shelter.
This was a banner year for the troop, which drew national attention and sold more than 26,000 boxes during cookie season, which spans from February to March. With cookie sales and donations increasing, the troop saw that some purchases were being made from other states.
“It all started after we posted a map on our social media pages,” said Ashley Flater, director of donor relations at Micah House. “When we noticed that people from other states were buying and donating, we wondered if we would be able to reach all 50 states.”
Each day, the troop would update the post on social media with the states that had bought cookies, and what states still needed to.
“It was really cool to see,” Flater said. “People were tagging family and friends that they knew from the states we still needed to get.”
It only took a couple of days to get purchases from all 50 states.
“We were happily overwhelmed from the support we got from everyone,” Flater said.
As part of the Girl Scout’s Cookie Share program, customers can purchase boxes to be donated to local organizations.
That’s where the haul for Pottawattamie County Public Health comes from. Terrillion explained that traditionally the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa chooses the local organizations, but because of the volume of donations to the Micah House troop the parent organization let the troop choose.
“They reached out to us. We decided the best place to do it would be at (vaccine clinics),” she said. “We’re grateful to send it to who we want to send it to.”
And public health is grateful to receive them.
“It’s fantastic,” public health Director Matt Wyant said. “This worked out at the right time.”
The Pottawattamie County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics are an efficiently-run, quick operation. Wyant thanked county and city employees, along with a myriad of volunteers, for their work. The county has offered snacks for residents during the 15-minute post-shot waiting period.
Those snacks just got upgraded.
“It’s another thing to help make the experience what we hoped it would be. For them to reach out to us in this way is fantastic,” Wyant said.
Terrillion said the Micah House Girl Scout troop has offered a chance to young girls to participate in a number of activities while also building community during a difficult time. Girls at the shelter can join, and they can return to participate after they leave Micah House to live elsewhere.
Terrillion said cookie sales provide that chance.
“It supports the troop. It supports us to provide activities, purchase supplies,” she said. “It gives them the opportunity to have those experiences.”
Wyant said the cookies will help the vaccine experience. The county has administered 20,292 two-dose vaccination series, along with 7,786 first doses of a two-dose series and 1,687 single-dose vaccines.
Demand has waned somewhat. Wyant said the county will shut down its large-scale clinic operations on May 21 and move toward a smaller venue and a mobile operation.
“Meet people where they’re at,” he said. “The masses in our area, we believe we’ve reached them. Now it’s time to hit smaller groups. People who might be waiting for a bit, talk to them about the vaccine.”
Throughout the state, public health officials have contended with vaccine hesitancy, an issue Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed at her weekly news conference.
“We really saw it happen along with the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Wyant said of hesitancy. “We immediately saw decline in demand.”
The Centers for Disease Control paused administration of the single-dose vaccine on April 12 after it was found that six women in the U.S. had developed blood clots after receiving the vaccine. At that point 6.8 million doses had been administered. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control ended the pause.
“We have dispensed 40,000 doses, with a handful of small reactions. Lightheaedness, nausea. Don’t let what happened with Johnson & Johnson scare you off,” Wyant said. “So if you’re able to get a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, I encourage you to go ahead and do it. I myself got the Moderna vaccine and I came through it just fine. I wanted to do that so I can protect my parents when I’m around them, protect other family members, colleagues.”
“We still have that vulnerable population we want to protect.”