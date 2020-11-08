Military service a hallmark of Vietnam vet Tallman's family

Like many of his generation, Richard Tallman of Council Bluffs was barely out of his teens when he was drafted to serve with the U.S. Army.

Born in 1949, he attended school in Council Bluffs, dropping out of Thomas Jefferson High School in his sophomore year to take a job with a soap manufacturing firm in Omaha. Married and with a 1-year-old son, he still recalls the day he stopped to check the mail on his way home from work.

The mail contained a letter ordering him to report to Fort Lewis, Washington, in two months. Shortly after arriving at Fort Lewis, he learned his next stop would be Vietnam.

Like many who served in Vietnam, Tallman says relatively little about his time there. But he recently related some of his experiences to his grandson, Caiden Loose-Ives, for a fifth-grade class assignment at Lewis Central’s Titan Hill School — a short biography of his grandfather, “Pickle Rick.”

While in Vietnam, Tallman worked as a truck driver with an engineering company building roads through the jungle. It was during one of those road-building efforts that his truck and others were attacked by the Vietcong. Tallman’s truck was disabled by enemy fire, and he and two buddies — one of whom had suffered a leg wound — moved into the jungle for safety.