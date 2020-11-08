Military service a hallmark of Vietnam vet Tallman's family

Like many of his generation, Richard Tallman of Council Bluffs was barely out of his teens when he was drafted to serve with the U.S. Army.
Born in 1949, he attended school in Council Bluffs, dropping out of Thomas Jefferson High School in his sophomore year to take a job with a soap manufacturing firm in Omaha. Married and with a 1-year-old son, he still recalls the day he stopped to check the mail on his way home from work.
The mail contained a letter ordering him to report to Fort Lewis, Washington, in two months. Shortly after arriving at Fort Lewis, he learned his next stop would be Vietnam.
Like many who served in Vietnam, Tallman says relatively little about his time there. But he recently related some of his experiences to his grandson, Caiden Loose-Ives, for a fifth-grade class assignment at Lewis Central’s Titan Hill School — a short biography of his grandfather, “Pickle Rick.”
While in Vietnam, Tallman worked as a truck driver with an engineering company building roads through the jungle. It was during one of those road-building efforts that his truck and others were attacked by the Vietcong. Tallman’s truck was disabled by enemy fire, and he and two buddies — one of whom had suffered a leg wound — moved into the jungle for safety.
Until they were rescued, they survived on K-rations, some of which had been manufactured in Council Bluffs by the former Blue Star Foods.
Following his service with the Army in 1970-71, Tallman returned to Council Bluffs where he was employed as a trailer mechanic.
He was also diagnosed as a brittle diabetic — possibly a result of his exposure to Agent Orange, the defoliant used in Vietnam — an especially hard-to-control condition marked by swings from extremely low to very high blood glucose levels.
Military service has long been a hallmark of Tallman’s family. His father served with the Army during World War II and fought during the Battle of the Bulge. The Battle of the Bulge, also known as the Ardennes Counteroffensive, was the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front during World War II, and took place from Dec. 16, 1944, to Jan. 25, 1945.
Tallman’s son, Ricky, retired as a chief master sergeant after serving with the U.S. Air Force from 1988 to 2017. Tallman’s four grandsons are currently serving or have served in the military. They include Adam Tallman, currently an Air Force staff sergeant who has served since 2011; William Ives, who served in the Army from 2006 to 2008; Tyler Ives, a U.S. Army sergeant who served from 2008 to 2018; and Jacob Ives, who served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 2014 to 2016.
