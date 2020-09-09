Mills County confirms COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care facility

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Mills County Public Health have identified six cases of COVID-19 at Glen Haven Village, a long-term care facility in Mills County, the county public health department said Wednesday night.

The outbreak includes four residents and two staff members. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, an outbreak occurs when three or more cases of COVID-19 are identified among residents of a facility. Glen Haven Village is located in Glenwood.

In a release, Mills County Public Health said the facility has notified residents and their families and, consistent with IDPH guidelines, the affected residents are in isolation. Glen Haven staff are working closely with IDPH and Mills County Public Health to protect the health of all residents and staff, with additional testing of residents and staff as directed by IDPH, the release said.

“Protecting the health and well-being of the residents and staff is of the highest priority,” Mills County Public Health Director Julie Lynes said in the release. “We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions to prevent virus spread.”

As of Wednesday, there are 144 total cases of COVID-19 in Mills County, the public health department said.

