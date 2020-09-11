Mills County reports COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care facility

The Iowa Department of Public Health and Mills County Public Health have identified six cases of COVID-19 at Glen Haven Village, a long-term care facility in Mills County, the county public health department said Wednesday night.
The outbreak includes four residents and two staff members. Glen Haven Village is located in Glenwood. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, an outbreak occurs when three or more cases of COVID-19 are identified among residents of a facility.
In a release, Mills County Public Health said the facility has notified residents and their families and, consistent with IDPH guidelines, the affected residents are in isolation. Glen Haven staff are working closely with IDPH and Mills County Public Health to protect the health of all residents and staff, with additional testing of residents and staff as directed by IDPH, the release said.
“Protecting the health and well-being of the residents and staff is of the highest priority,” Mills County Public Health Director Julie Lynes said in the release. “We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions to prevent virus spread.”
As of Wednesday, there were 144 total cases of COVID-19 in Mills County, the public health department said. Some have not reached the state, which listed 139 cases at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The website listed 3,271 tests on Thursday.
The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 4.8%.
In Pottawattamie County, there were 1,741 cases as of 3 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 15 cases over a 24-hour period, according to the state website. There have been 18,784 tests, 1,508 recoveries and 35 deaths.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate is 8%.
In Iowa, the state listed 72,257 positive cases out of 684,376 tests, an increase 992 cases. There were 15 additional deaths — for a total 1,207 — from Thursday and 684 new recoveries. The state’s listed recovery total is now at 51,691.
COVID-19 information and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
