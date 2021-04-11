More Iowans experiencing homelessness as the state's shelters deal with pandemic

Sime said Micah House reduced the number of guests in the women’s shelter, keeping four beds empty for quarantine and isolation.

The pandemic’s impact has not just been felt by those experiencing homelessness; shelter workers have felt it, too.

One of the biggest challenges Micah House faced was accommodating the school-aged children who were staying at the shelter. Remote learning proved to be more difficult than anyone anticipated, Sime said.

Being housing insecure as a child is difficult “under the best of circumstances,” Sime said. Adding the pandemic to the mix “turned it all upside down.”

“It wasn’t even a matter of just helping the kids pay attention, there were a lot of technical issues,” Sime said. “We didn’t have enough Wi-Fi hot spots and there were issues with our firewall. The kids would get frustrated. Everyone was doing the best they could. We did a lot of heavy lifting to make sure those children had access to their education.”

Sime said he hasn’t seen an increase in the number of families and women staying at the shelter because of the pandemic. Rather, he fears the increase will come post-pandemic when the eviction moratoriums are lifted and the pandemic response resources that helped keep people in their homes go away.