More vaccine on the way, but Pottawattamie County awaits details

Pottawattamie County has received word it will receive a new allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said Thursday he learned of a new shipment from the state. He said he would have additional details, including how many doses, when they would arrive and when the county would be able to set up a clinic, today.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine tracker reported 191,675 doses have been distributed in Iowa, with 74,224 Iowans receiving their first dose. Those numbers were at 120,175 and 60,137, respectively, on Tuesday. Iowa has received both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, though only Moderna doses have made it to Pottawattamie County and elsewhere in southwest Iowa.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, there were 8,586 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County as of 3 p.m. Thursday, out of 40,268 individuals tested and 7,308 recoveries -- leaving 1,278 active cases in the county. There have been 102 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The 14-day positivity rate increased and is now at 17.2%.

Mills County was at 1,320 cases out of 6,674 individuals tested, with 1,162 recoveries and 15 deaths on Thursday. The 14-day rate was 13.6%. It's hovered in that range during the week.

And in Harrison County, there were 1,487 cases out of 5,485 individuals tested, with 1,195 recoveries and 59 deaths. The 14-day rate was 20.4%, down from 22.2% on Monday.

