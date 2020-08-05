New COVID-19 death at Risen Son Christian Village; county death total now 24

Another death was recorded Wednesday at Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs, according to Matt Wyant of Pottawattamie County Public Health Department.

With the passing of a man in the 61 to 80-year-old range, the total number of deaths at Risen Son now sits at seven. At Oakland Manor, the other Pottawattamie County long-term care facility classified as being in an outbreak, the death total on Wednesday remained at four.

The county has now lost 24 residents to COVID-19 – up one from Tuesday afternoon.

Wyant said there’s an emphasis being placed upon slowing coronavirus at these care facilities. At Risen Son there have been 31 total cases, with 12 still active. At Oakland Manor there have been 29 total cases, with 18 still active.

Residents testing positive for the virus are quarantined in a “Red Zone” for at least 10 days, or until they are without fever for 72 hours and are physically improving, Wyant said.

While in quarantine, certain staff members of the long-term care facilities wear personal protective equipment and work exclusively with COVID-19 patients.

“That way there can be a true isolation area, a bubble, put around,” Wyant said of the Red Zone.