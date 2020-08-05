New COVID-19 death at Risen Son Christian Village; county death total now 24

Another death was recorded Wednesday at Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs, according to Matt Wyant of Pottawattamie County Public Health Department.
With the passing of a man in the 61 to 80-year-old range, the total number of deaths at Risen Son now sits at seven. At Oakland Manor, the other Pottawattamie County long-term care facility classified as being in an outbreak, the death total on Wednesday remained at four.
The county has now lost 24 residents to COVID-19 – up one from Tuesday afternoon.
Wyant said there’s an emphasis being placed upon slowing coronavirus at these care facilities. At Risen Son there have been 31 total cases, with 12 still active. At Oakland Manor there have been 29 total cases, with 18 still active.
Residents testing positive for the virus are quarantined in a “Red Zone” for at least 10 days, or until they are without fever for 72 hours and are physically improving, Wyant said.
While in quarantine, certain staff members of the long-term care facilities wear personal protective equipment and work exclusively with COVID-19 patients.
“That way there can be a true isolation area, a bubble, put around,” Wyant said of the Red Zone.
On the road to recovery, Wyant said residents make a pit-stop in a “Yellow Zone,” have their temperatures assessed and return to normal living conditions after passing a few coronavirus tests.
Statewide, as of Wednesday there were 25 long-term care facility outbreaks accounting for 482 total deaths.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, as of Wednesday afternoon there were 14,746 Pottawattamie residents tested, with 1,245 testing positive. The positive number rose by 24 from Tuesday.
The county listed 866 recoveries, up 31 from Tuesday.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
