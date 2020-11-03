New rapid testing site opens in Council Bluffs

A new COVID-19 testing option is coming to Council Bluffs.
88MED said Tuesday it has opened a site at 3100 Nebraska Ave. in the former Rasmussen Mechanical Services building.
The site is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week, with results available in as soon as 20 minutes, according to 88MED, an Omaha-based health care center.
“We are focused on supporting the community’s increased COVID testing needs as individuals seek peace of mind and some sense of normal as the nation awaits a vaccine,” said Dr. Darin Jackson, medical director at 88MED. “We are excited to expand into Council Bluffs and support the community in this way.”
Based on availability, customers can select from the nasal (antigen) or finger prick (antibody) test. 88MED will bill customers’ insurance or they can select the cash option for $88.
To sign up for a COVID-19 test, go to 88MED.com.
Additionally, 88MED said it is hiring for a variety of roles in Omaha and Council Bluffs -- nurses (R.N. required), $50/hour; medical assistants and lab assistants, $22/hour; and runners, $15/hour -- to support testing efforts. Qualified individuals can apply online at indeedhi.re/38acLD4.
State reports additional deaths in Pottawattamie, Harrison Counties
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported additional COVID-19 deaths in Pottawattamie and Harrison Counties.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said a rural Council Bluffs man between 61 and 80 years old died last week after contracting the disease. There have been 46 COVID-19 deaths in Pottawattamie County.
Harrison County Public Health Director Brad Brake said a man 81 or older who was a resident at a long-term care facility has died. There have been 18 deaths in the county, which includes 14 deaths at care facilities.
There are three outbreaks at care facilities in the county. On Tuesday, the state COVID-19 website reported 253 cases, with 151 recoveries, among residents.
Reynolds announces $5.85 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn grants
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office announced Tuesday 46 awardees of the Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grant, totaling $5.85 Million. The grants will fund projects that support the creation and expansion of short-term training programs and support services resulting in industry-recognized credentials, a release said.
Individual grants ranging $10,000 to $250,000 were awarded to project proposals submitted by nonprofits, adult training providers, small businesses (less than 50 employees), post-secondary institutions and unions.
The funds, like all CARES Act funding, must be spent by Dec. 30.
“These training opportunities can enroll Iowans within a few weeks and participants will earn high-demand credentials, many by the end of February 2021,” Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said in the release. “In order to supercharge our recovery, we need to make sure those most hurt by the pandemic through the loss of their occupation, are provided ways to develop new skills while in a position to earn wages, get off unemployment and provide for their families.”
Local awardees, according to the governor's office, include:
BeJer Health Inc. dba Valley Drug Store -- Missouri Valley. Valley Drug Store will create and implement a new pharmacy technician apprenticeship program. The program will enroll up to three apprecenties by the end of February 2021. Award: $18,371
Vendemark Heating and Cooling -- Woodbine. The establishment of a long-term registered apprenticeship program is the goal of this project. Initially, two individuals whose jobs have been affected by coronavirus will be hired and trained in a HVAC Registered Appren/ceship program. Award: $79,750
Loess Hills Environmental, LLC -- Logan. To address the need of health and safety certifications mandated for work in several high-demand professions, Loess Hills will deliver hybrid online and in-person training courses in blood borne pathogen, first aid, CPR and AED certifications for up to 168 Iowans. Award: $24,243
LePorte Electric -- Shenandoah. This funding supports the creation of a new electrical registered apprenticeship program targeting Iowans whose employment has been impacted by the pandemic. Award: $14,246
