New rapid testing site opens in Council Bluffs

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Tuesday 46 awardees of the Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grant, totaling $5.85 Million. The grants will fund projects that support the creation and expansion of short-term training programs and support services resulting in industry-recognized credentials, a release said.

Individual grants ranging $10,000 to $250,000 were awarded to project proposals submitted by nonprofits, adult training providers, small businesses (less than 50 employees), post-secondary institutions and unions.

The funds, like all CARES Act funding, must be spent by Dec. 30.

“These training opportunities can enroll Iowans within a few weeks and participants will earn high-demand credentials, many by the end of February 2021,” Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said in the release. “In order to supercharge our recovery, we need to make sure those most hurt by the pandemic through the loss of their occupation, are provided ways to develop new skills while in a position to earn wages, get off unemployment and provide for their families.”

Local awardees, according to the governor’s office, include: