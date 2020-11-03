New rapid testing site opens in Council Bluffs

The funds, like all CARES Act funding, must be spent by Dec. 30.

“These training opportunities can enroll Iowans within a few weeks and participants will earn high-demand credentials, many by the end of February 2021,” Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said in the release. “In order to supercharge our recovery, we need to make sure those most hurt by the pandemic through the loss of their occupation, are provided ways to develop new skills while in a position to earn wages, get off unemployment and provide for their families.”

Local awardees, according to the governor's office, include:

BeJer Health Inc. dba Valley Drug Store -- Missouri Valley. Valley Drug Store will create and implement a new pharmacy technician apprenticeship program. The program will enroll up to three apprecenties by the end of February 2021. Award: $18,371

Vendemark Heating and Cooling -- Woodbine. The establishment of a long-term registered apprenticeship program is the goal of this project. Initially, two individuals whose jobs have been affected by coronavirus will be hired and trained in a HVAC Registered Appren/ceship program. Award: $79,750