New Visions serves 3,000 children during Christmas event

The annual New Visions Homeless Services Christmas event is always a joyous, fun-filled affair.

That was no different this year — but how the nonprofit organization celebrated the season was.

Instead of one large event, over three nights New Visions served around 3,000 kids in southwest Iowa, either with gifts or gift cards for families to use toward gifts, according to Director Brandy Wallar. Families drove through the New Visions campus, stopping by a series of pods with supplies, toys and food.

“It went really well,” Wallar said.

Wallar explained that area individuals, families and businesses sponsored 1,000 children for the Christmas giving, determined based on information from human services agencies, school districts and elsewhere.

“Last year we adopted out about 300 kiddos,” Wallar said. “That shows you how amazing our community is.”

The Iowa West Foundation and its Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Relief Fund partnered with New Visions on the event, Wallar said. The move also allowed the organization to expand its base of who it helped.