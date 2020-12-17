News Story of the Year: COVID-19 changed how we lived during 2020

“Human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed.”

On Jan. 21, this headline and Associated Press story appeared in the bottom right-hand corner of The Daily Nonpareil’s front page. It was the first time the Nonpareil had picked up a story about an outbreak that was happening on the other side of the world.

It was not the first news of the pandemic. Stories of an outbreak in China had dotted national news outlets — in print, television and digital. At the time, many of us didn’t know what exactly a “coronavirus” was. We had heard people were getting sick — -including the health care workers who were treating sick patients.

But it was in China. Here are home, we were focusing on other things: A team of volunteers from a local bank spent Martin Luther King Day helping out the Micah House homeless shelter. A Cedar Rapids-based storyteller and actor gave a presentation as infamous author Edgar Allan Poe at the Council Bluffs Public Library. The Iowa State Patrol release harrowing video of a near-miss involving a trooper assisting a straight truck that had gone off the road in snowy conditions, only to almost be struck by another motorist who also lost control and went off the road.