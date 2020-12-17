News Story of the Year: COVID-19 changed how we lived during 2020

“Human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed.”
On Jan. 21, this headline and Associated Press story appeared in the bottom right-hand corner of The Daily Nonpareil’s front page. It was the first time the Nonpareil had picked up a story about an outbreak that was happening on the other side of the world.
It was not the first news of the pandemic. Stories of an outbreak in China had dotted national news outlets — in print, television and digital. At the time, many of us didn’t know what exactly a “coronavirus” was. We had heard people were getting sick — -including the health care workers who were treating sick patients.
But it was in China. Here are home, we were focusing on other things: A team of volunteers from a local bank spent Martin Luther King Day helping out the Micah House homeless shelter. A Cedar Rapids-based storyteller and actor gave a presentation as infamous author Edgar Allan Poe at the Council Bluffs Public Library. The Iowa State Patrol release harrowing video of a near-miss involving a trooper assisting a straight truck that had gone off the road in snowy conditions, only to almost be struck by another motorist who also lost control and went off the road.
Within a month, however, the headlines all began to change. By the end of February, cases of the coronavirus — which causes COVID-19 — had started popping up in the U.S. Most were traced back to Americans who had traveled abroad, but the wildfire spread was beginning. Locally, two COVID-19 patients in the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s biocontainment unit began to show improvement and were moved to a quarantine unit. By March 5, the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department launched an information website dedicated to advancing public awareness about the virus. With so few cases and little personal experience with COVID-19, it was easy to assume that the risk to the general public was low. After all, by March 5, there were still no confirmed cases in Iowa. We were reminded to wash our hands, cover our coughs, stay home if we were sick, and just use “common sense.” The Rev. Dr. William Joensen, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines, sent a memo to priests and deacons of the diocese with recommendations regarding the coronavirus, which included increased cleaning of churches and increased use of hand sanitizer.
Local doctors urged the public not to panic and asked the public to refrain from panic-buying latex gloves, face masks and hand sanitizer as local health care workers were going to need them more.
By March 7, Nebraska had it’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. The next day, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office confirmed the state’s first three cases: All in Johnson County. Within 24 hours of that announcement, Pottawattamie County Public Health announced the county’s first local case of COVID-19 — a Council Bluffs woman who was between 41 and 60 who had underlying health issues. The woman was an employee of the Panera Bread location at Metro Crossing and had recently returned from a trip to California. In response, the restaurant closed for a deep cleaning. The woman would go on to recover.
What came next happened fast: Local events were canceled, including: the MDA Gala, the Heritage Awards and the Shamrock Shuffle, concerts in Council Bluffs and Omaha, and major tourism draws such as the College World Series. By mid-march, Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Heartland Christian School all announced they would temporarily suspend classes, yet none would reopen before the end of the school year as Reynolds announced the closures due to the pandemic. The governor also asked churches to temporarily close and most of the leaders of the state’s major religious groups instructed their parishes to adhere to the directive and find ways to worship safely from home. City and county officials announced the formation of a COVID-19 task force. Harrison County saw its first positive case. Stores began to limit the amount of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies as the public began panic-buying.
Local nursing homes and assisted living facilities began taking special precautions to protect their staff and elderly residents, as did local homeless shelters. Reynolds ordered restaurants and bars to stop in-person dining, and casinos and fitness centers to close as food pantries started opening up for expanded hours to assist those in need. Iowa lawmakers passed an emergency spending bill, giving $99 million to school districts, $525,000 for additional COVID-19 testing at a state laboratory and $91.8 million for Medicaid and related programs. Still, unemployment claims quickly rose as businesses closures began to reflect an economic impact.
For the rest of the year, we battled — the virus and each other, as calls to flatten the curve became politicized to the point of detriment. Nearly every day saw new cases. Eventually, we began to see the COVID-related deaths of Pottawattamie County residents. We mourned the loss of lives, the loss of our lifestyles and the loss of the normal things we took for granted.
But through it all, we also stepped up and tried to help each other out.
• Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy began making thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to help fight the shortage,
• People and businesses made more donations to local food pantries which allowed charitable organizations to feed more people in need,
• Schools offered food service programs to local students,
• The Iowa West Foundation and Pottawattamie County Community Foundation developed the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund to help the community’s most vulnerable,
• The Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands provided dinners for children,
• Local students and others wrote messages of thanks and hope on sidewalks outside of local hospitals,
• Local craftspeople made masks for others to help address the shortage,
• The Lewis Township Fire and Rescue team rolled out a firetruck to lift a local boy’s spirits on his fifth birthday,
• Aqua Palace Spa and Pools of Council Bluffs donated a hot tub to a 3-year-old girl with terminal illness after her Make-A-Wish dream trip to Disney World was canceled because of the pandemic,
• Fareway donated $2,000 worth of gift cards to local businesses and their employees,
• And more.
2020 tested all of us on almost all levels. As the year comes to a close, there is a light at the end of the tunnel as southwest Iowa and the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area begins to see the first shipments and administrations of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. In 2019, many of us toasted the possibilities 2020 had to offer. As we look forward to any modicum of normalcy that 2021 has to offer, let us not forget the people that shone a light and fought to give this year as many silver linings as possible.
