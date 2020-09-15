No new COVID-19 cases listed in Pottawattamie County, Mills County long-term care outbreak remains at six cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County over a 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The state COVID-19 website listed 1,828 positive cases Tuesday, down one from Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Health has said in the past reductions are sometimes the product of duplicated reports or updated residence information.

The county's 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 8.1%, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.

The state reported 1,556 recoveries in Pottawattamie County, an increase of eight. There have been 36 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Mills County Public Health reported 11 new confirmed cases for the week ending Tuesday, bringing the county's total during the pandemic to 149. There have been 112 recoveries in the county. There were 59 tests during the week.

The county's 14-day positivity rate was 6.2% Tuesday afternoon. There has been one COVID-19 death in the county.

According to the state, there remain six positive at Glen Haven Village, a long-term care facility in Mills County. Mills County Public Health has previously said the outbreak includes four patients and two staff members.