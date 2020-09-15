No new COVID-19 cases listed in Pottawattamie County, Mills County long-term care outbreak remains at six cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County over a 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The state COVID-19 website listed 1,828 positive cases Tuesday, down one from Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Health has said in the past reductions are sometimes the product of duplicated reports or updated residence information.
The county's 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 8.1%, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
The state reported 1,556 recoveries in Pottawattamie County, an increase of eight. There have been 36 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Mills County Public Health reported 11 new confirmed cases for the week ending Tuesday, bringing the county's total during the pandemic to 149. There have been 112 recoveries in the county. There were 59 tests during the week.
The county's 14-day positivity rate was 6.2% Tuesday afternoon. There has been one COVID-19 death in the county.
According to the state, there remain six positive at Glen Haven Village, a long-term care facility in Mills County. Mills County Public Health has previously said the outbreak includes four patients and two staff members.
In Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with six in intensive care, according to the state site.
The region has 169 inpatient beds available, which translates to 40.8% bed availability, the site said. There were 25 intensive care beds available, with 58 ventilators available and one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator as of Tuesday afternoon.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
