No new COVID-19 cases listed in Pottawattamie County, Mills County long-term care outbreak remains at six cases

The region has 169 inpatient beds available, which translates to 40.8% bed availability, the site said. There were intensive care 25 beds available, with 58 ventilators available and one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator as of Tuesday afternoon.

In a public health proclamation Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed bars and restaurants in four counties — Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk — to reopen. Establishments remain closed in Story and Johnson Counties, home to Iowa State University and the University of Iowa.

The proclamation also clarifies social distancing rules for bars and restaurants in the state, according to the governor’s office:

Restaurants and bars, along with wedding venues, breweries and wineries must “ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining alone. Seating at booths closer than six feet may satisfy this requirement if the booths are separated by a barrier of a sufficient height to fully separate seated customers. All patrons must have a seat at a table, booth, or bar, and must consume their food or beverage while seated at the table, booth, or bar. Establishments must limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet.