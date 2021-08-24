Nomi Health opens COVID-19 test site in Council Bluffs

Nomi Health opened a COVID-19 testing site in Council Bluffs on Monday.

Nomi Health, a Utah-based company that was contracted for assistance by Iowa for testing efforts at the start of the pandemic, said it launched the community testing site in Council Bluffs, "to accommodate the rise in demand for COVID-19 testing as the Delta variant takes hold."

Nomi will run testing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays in the North parking lot at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way.

A Nomi representative there is no out-of-pocket cost -- "if someone has insurance, they'll take their information and file a claim. For those people who don't have insurance, they will file a claim for federal funds that still support testing efforts. But no one will be turned away for lack of insurance coverage."

Appointments are not required but those interested in a test can register by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/easy_registration/145/signup?location=mac.

