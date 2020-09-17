Nonpareil to participate in statewide 'Iowa Mourns' project

The Daily Nonpareil is working on a collaborative project with other newspapers across Iowa to tell the stories of those we’ve lost to COVID-19.

The project, called “Iowa Mourns” will tell the stories of their lives, who they were, how they lived, what they loved and the impact they had on their families, friends and their communities.

Do you have a family member or close friend from Pottawattamie County who died from COVID-19? If you would like to participate in the “Iowa Mourns” project, email editorial@nonpareilonline.com or call 712-325-5724.