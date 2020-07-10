Number of Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases passes 800

There are now more than 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County.
The state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed 801 cases around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The site, which updates constantly throughout the day, listed 32 new cases on Thursday and 11 on Friday. The site listed 10,810 tests in the county, for a positive rate of 7.4%.
The rate remained steady at 7.4% throughout the week, a week after the rate remained around 7.5%.
There have been 659 recoveries in the county from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the state, and 13 deaths.
Pottawattamie County Public Health issued the following steps for residents that feel sick to take to protect themselves and others:
Get tested. COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations, All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St. and the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, resident must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
The department said residents should not go to an emergency room/department for a COVID-19 test unless they’re experiencing emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or lethargy and bluish lips or face.
Emergency Department staff are available for you 24/7 in the event you need immediate care. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patients who develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 should get medical attention immediately.
Additional guidance for those who feel sick includes staying in touch with a doctor -- call a clinic before arriving -- and staying home except to get medical care.
"Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas. Avoid public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis," Pottawattamie County Public Health said in a release.
"Take care of yourself. Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better," the department continued.
Statewide, new positive coronavirus cases in Iowa jumped Friday by the highest one-day increase since May as state health department data also reflects increasing hospitalizations and patients in intensive care, the Associated Press reported.
The AP has tracked new case totals in the morning, and noted there were 744 new cases over a 24-hour period ending Friday morning. From the time of the AP report to around 3:30 p.m., another 175 cases were listed on coronavirus.iowa.gov.
It’s the highest one-day jump since May 26 when state data showed an increase of 795 new positive cases, the AP noted.
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the number of deaths rose by four to 743.
While some of the increase in new cases may be a result of increased testing, the AP noted the state’s positive rate is now at 9.3%, down from 9.4% on Wednesday but at levels not seen since late May.
Of the more than 360,000 Iowans tested, more than 326,000 received negative results, state data shows.
Hospitalizations and the number of people in intensive care have gradually increased since early July with 169 patients with COVID-19 in a hospital as of Friday. That's still considerably lower than the peak of more than 400 people hospitalized in May.
As of Friday, there were 54 people in an ICU unit. That shows an increase but the numbers remain significantly lower than the peak of over 160 in May.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
Since Wednesday afternoon, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov: Mills and Harrison Counties listed four new cases, Cass and Shelby Counties listed three and Montgomery, Crawford, Fremont and Monona Counties listed one.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and the state website:
Pottawattamie County — 801 cases, 659 recoveries, 10,810 tests, 7.4% of those tested have come back positive, 13 deaths
Mills County — 47 cases, 33 recoveries, 2,072 tests, 2.3%
Harrison County — 58 cases, 46 recoveries, 1,171 tests, 5%
Cass County — 27 cases, 18 recoveries, 951 tests, 2.8%
Shelby County — 120 cases, 105 recoveries, 1,175 tests, 10.2%
Montgomery County — 11 cases, eight recoveries, 833 tests, 1.3%, two deaths
Monona County — 78 cases, 55 recoveries, 963 tests, 8.1%
Crawford County — 679 cases, 622 recoveries, 3,074 tests, 22.1%, two deaths
Page County — 20 cases, 20 recoveries, 1,284 tests, 1.6%
Fremont County — nine cases, seven recoveries, 444 tests, 2%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were five patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with four in intensive care as of Friday afternooon.
The region has 194 inpatient beds available, 21 intensive care beds available and 65 ventilators available, all slightly down from earlier in the week. There are no hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
