Number of Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases passes 800

It’s the highest one-day jump since May 26 when state data showed an increase of 795 new positive cases, the AP noted.

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the number of deaths rose by four to 743.

While some of the increase in new cases may be a result of increased testing, the AP noted the state’s positive rate is now at 9.3%, down from 9.4% on Wednesday but at levels not seen since late May.

Of the more than 360,000 Iowans tested, more than 326,000 received negative results, state data shows.

Hospitalizations and the number of people in intensive care have gradually increased since early July with 169 patients with COVID-19 in a hospital as of Friday. That’s still considerably lower than the peak of more than 400 people hospitalized in May.

As of Friday, there were 54 people in an ICU unit. That shows an increase but the numbers remain significantly lower than the peak of over 160 in May.

COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa

Since Wednesday afternoon, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov: Mills and Harrison Counties listed four new cases, Cass and Shelby Counties listed three and Montgomery, Crawford, Fremont and Monona Counties listed one.